Sven-Goran Eriksson joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football
Watch MNF from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Leicester vs Aston Villa kicks off at 8pm
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 09/03/20 7:25am
Sven-Goran Eriksson joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football.
- Live on Sky: Leicester vs Aston Villa
The former England manager joins David Jones and Carragher, whom he managed during a five-year spell with England, in the MNF studio for the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Aston Villa.
As well as the weekend's action in the top flight, Eriksson will lift the lid on a successful managerial career during which he won 18 trophies, his appointment as the first foreign manager of England and his time in charge of the team.
Leicester vs A Villa
March 9, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
Watch Sven-Goran Eriksson on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm
