Liverpool transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Liverpool - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Liverpool...

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid are planning to launch a big-money move to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, in a blow to Liverpool's chances of signing the megastar. Liverpool have been tentatively linked with the Paris Saint-Germain forward (Daily Express, March 25)

Malick Thiaw - Liverpool are planning a move for the Schalke centre-back dubbed "the new Joel Matip" (Daily Mirror, March 22); Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the 18-year-old defender, who has a release clause of around £7m (Daily Mail, March 25)

Evan Ndicka - Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt defender this season (Sky Sports, March 22)

Evan Ndicka

Fabian Ruiz - Liverpool have joined Real Madrid in pursuit of the Napoli midfielder (Daily Star, March 22)

Timo Werner - Werner has told Sky Sports he is still not convinced about joining Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United over staying at RB Leipzig (Sky Sports, March 9)

Denis Zakaria and Leon Bailey - Liverpool have been linked with summer transfer swoops for Bailey and Zakaria, along with Werner. (Daily Mirror, March 17)

Steven Gerrard - Legendary midfielder is not a shoo-in for the Liverpool job when Jurgen Klopp departs, according to reports. (Daily Mail, March 19)

The latest on players linked with a Liverpool exit...

Sadio Mane has been linked with Real Madrid

Sadio Mane - Mane is Real Madrid's top target this summer (Daily Mirror, March 14)

The latest Liverpool contract talk...

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker - Liverpool's talismanic centre-back and goalkeeper are on the verge of signing new contracts at Anfield (Goal, March 22)

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool are in advanced talks to extend Wijnaldum's contract until 2023, including the option of another year on top (Various, March 16)

Gini Wijnaldum could be set for a longer Anfield stay

Adam Lallana - Lallana could be one player to be handed a week-by-week contract following the suspension of the football season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The FA and FIFA could grant special dispensation for short-term rolling contracts (The Athletic, March 16)

