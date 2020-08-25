Manchester City transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester City - and those who could leave the club.

Confirmed Man City signings

Nathan Ake - City have completed the signing of the Bournemouth defender for £41m on a five-year deal (August 5).

Ferran Torres - City have completed the signing of the Valencia winger (August 4).

Scott Carson - Manchester City have re-signed goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan deal from Derby (August 20).

The latest players linked with a move to Manchester City...

Lionel Messi - Manchester City are reportedly exploring the possibility of a sensational swoop for the Barcelona superstar (Daily Mirror, August 25); City believe they are in pole position to sign the Argentine if he quits Barcelona in the aftermath of the club's Champions League humiliation (Mirror, August 16); Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately, with Manchester City leading the race for the 33-year-old Argentina forward (Esporte Interativo, August 17).

Adama Traore - Wolves may sell the winger after Nuno Espirito Santo was told he needed to raise transfer funds which leaves Liverpool and Manchester City to battle it out. (Sunday Mirror, August 23)

Lautaro Martinez - Manchester City will step up their efforts to sign a striker with the Inter Milan star their number one target (The Sun, August 22)

Lukas Nmecha - The Manchester City forward is set to move to Anderlecht on loan (The Times, August 21)

Kalidou Koulibaly - Manchester City are being offered Koulibaly for £60m, with Napoli keen to complete a deal (Mirror, August 19); Napoli are willing to sell Koulibaly this summer but he is 29 - although that hasn't stopped the Italian club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis valuing him at €80m (£72m)... Our colleagues at Sky Italy have excellent contacts at Napoli and they are confident that City want Koulibaly despite his age and price tag (Sky Sports, August 17); City are hoping rivals Manchester United announce they are not interested in signing Napoli's Senegal defender to avoid a bidding war (Manchester Evening News, August 10).

Harry Winks - City are lining up a shock £40m bid for the Spurs midfielder with Jose Mourinho willing to sell (The Sun, August 14).

Thiago Alcantara - City have entered the race for Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara and are believed to be offering more than Liverpool for the 29-year-old (Bild, August 13).

Diego Carlos - City have 'moved seriously' to capture Carlos from Sevilla, but it is 'feasible' they may look elsewhere with a deal potentially proving difficult (El Desmarque, August 3); Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City as they look to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos. (Mirror, August 1).

David Alaba - Chelsea and City are among a number of leading clubs who are monitoring whether Alaba signs a new contract at Bayern Munich (Daily Telegraph, July 31); City have received a major transfer boost after Alaba's talks with Bayern hit a stalemate (Bild, July 30).

Dani Ceballos - City are eyeing up a shock move for the midfielder if Arsenal don't extend his stay at the Emirates (Express, July 27).

Ismael Bennacer - City are keen to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, but face competition from Paris St-Germain with the 22-year-old Algerian's fee set to exceed £45m. (Le10 Sport, July 23).

Jose Gimenez - City have been told they must pay £109.1m to sign the Atletico Madrid defender (Sunday Times, July 19).

Confirmed departures from Manchester City

Leroy Sane - The Germany forward has completed his £54.8m transfer to Bayern Munich (July 3).

Jack Harrison - The 23-year-old has returned to Leeds on a season-long loan (August 10).

The latest on those linked with a Manchester City exit...

John Stones - The defender is prepared to fight for his Manchester City future - even if it means putting his Euros dream on the line (The Sun On Sunday, August 23)

Angelino - Barcelona and RB Leipzig are keen to sign £27m-rated full-back from Manchester City (The Observer, August 23)

Eric Garcia - Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman aims to bring Eric Garcia back to the Nou Camp this summer (The Sun, August 21); Barcelona are unlikely to pay more than £13.4m) for City's wantaway Spanish defender (ESPN, August 11). Barcelona will test the water with a £14m bid for the City starlet (Sun, August 8); Guardiola says Garcia has told City he does not want to sign a new contract and believes the young defender wants to leave the club (August 6); City are looking at opening contract talks with Garcia amid interest from Barcelona (Mail, June 5).

Nicolas Otamendi - City are ready to slash the asking price for after the £41m signing of defender Nathan Ake (Sun, August 10).

John Stones - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is hoping to snap up Manchester City defender Stones in a bargain £20m deal (Daily Mirror, August 9); Stones could be set for a reunion with former boss David Moyes at West Ham as City begin a clear-out (The Sun, July 31).

Pep Guardiola - The Manchester City manager won't be leaving the Etihad any time soon, despite the club's disappointing exit from the Champions League, according to his agent (Daily Express, August 18); The Spaniard says talks over his City future can wait. (The Sun, July 15); City will offer Guardiola a lucrative new long-term deal after the club's Champions League ban was overturned (Mirror, July 14).

Sergio Aguero - City have not ruled out handing Aguero a new contract to keep the Argentine striker at the Etihad until 2022. (Sunday Mirror, July 12); Inter Milan could attempt to lure Aguero away from City by using defender Milan Skriniar as part of the deal (Calciomercato, June 29)

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - Borussia Dortmund are reportedly leading the race to sign the 15-year-old City prospect (Sun, August 4)

The latest Manchester City contract talk...

Fernandinho - The 35-year-old midfielder would like to finish his career in his homeland (Manchester Evening News, June 19).

Angelino - The 23-year-old Spanish utility player is set to return to the Etihad after his loan at RB Leipzig, who are unable to secure a £25m permanent deal (Manchester Evening News, June 8).

