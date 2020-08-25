Everton transfer news and rumours

Everton are reportedly interested in Napoli midfielder Allan

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Everton - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Everton…

Allan - Everton have held further talks with Napoli over a £25m fee for 29-year old midfielder Allan (Daily Mail, August 25); Everton are edging closer to meeting Napoli's £36m valuation for the midfielder (Daily Mail, August 15).

Rafinha - Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are monitoring the Barcelona midfielder (Daily Express, August 25)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is growing increasingly agitated with the club's non-existent transfer activity (Sunday Star, August 23)

Diogo Dalot - The full-back is set to leave Manchester United this summer. PSG and Everton are both reportedly interested in the 21-year-old's services (O Jojo, August 21)

Abdoulaye Doucoure - Doucoure is ready to join Everton but Watford are holding out for £25m, with Everton's opening bid rejected (Daily Mirror and Daily Mail, July 19).

Sergio Romero - Goalkeeper Romero could leave Manchester United for Chelsea, Leeds or Everton this summer (Daily Star, July 19)

Ben Foster - The Watford 'keeper is a shock emergency target for Everton (Sun, August 16).

Antonee Robinson - Fulham are ready to sign Robinson after the United States star snubbed a return to Everton (The Sun, August 18); Everton have joined Sheffield United in the race to sign the Wigan left back (Sky Sports, August 13).

Bertrand Traore - Lyon are prepared to sell the former Chelsea winger this summer with Everton keen on the 24-year-old Burkina Faso international (Sky Sports, August 11).

David Brooks - Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing the Wales midfielder following Bournemouth's relegation (Star, August 10); Relegated Bournemouth plan to do everything possible to keep the midfielder - amid growing interest from Tottenham, Everton and West Ham (Star, August 2).

Tosin Adarabioyo - Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is weighing up a swoop for Manchester City's Adarabioyo should he miss out on two of his more senior centre-back targets (Daily Express, August 9)

Jean-Clair Todibo - Leicester City are reported to have joined Everton in the race to sign Barcelona defender Todibo (Leicester Mercury, August 9)

Kurt Zouma - Everton are interested in the Chelsea defender as an alternative to Gabriel Magalhaes (Express, August 6).

Jeremie Boga - Everton are facing stiff competition from clubs in Italy and Germany to sign the former Chelsea winger (Sky Sports, July 27).

Sergio Reguilon - Everton have moved ahead of at least three other Premier League clubs after bidding £18m for Real Madrid left-back (Sky Sports, July 31).

Branislav Ivanovic - The former Chelsea defender has revealed he will probably" link up with former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton (Sun, August 5).

Everton Soares - Everton's move for the Brazilian forward appears off, with the 24-year-old Gremio man closing on a move to Benfica (Goal, August 5).

Zeki Celik - Tottenham face competition from Everton for the Lille right back as they consider offloading Serge Aurier (Times, August 4).

Colin Dagba - Everton have joined the race to sign PSG defender Dagba, but do not want to meet his £26m asking price (Le10Sport, August 3).

Josh King - Everton intend to try their luck with a £15m bid for the Bournemouth forward (Sun, August 2).

Kim Min-jae - Everton are interested in the £13.5m-rated South Korea defender, who currently plies his trade at Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan (Guardian, June 19).

Confirmed Everton departures

Morgan Schneiderlin - The midfielder has joined Nice for an undisclosed fee.

Luke Garbutt - The 27-year-old has left Everton this summer after spending 11 years at the club.

Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina have also been released after their contracts expired.

The latest players linked with an Everton exit…

Moise Kean - Juventus are reportedly lining up a double transfer swoop for Edin Dzeko and Everton's Moise Kean (Scottish Sun, August 25); Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to give Kean a fresh start after speaking to the striker over his breach of discipline (Mail, July 1); Napoli are reportedly set to hand Kean an escape route from his Everton nightmare despite the recent controversy surrounding the £27m striker; Everton have expressed an interest in Napoli's Hirving Lozano, and both he and Kean are represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, which may assist with negotiations (Corriere dello Sport, April 28)

Richarlison - Barcelona will have to pay £143m if they want to sign the forward from Everton this summer (Sunday Mirror, August 23)

Michael Keane - Ronald Koeman is planning a shock move to bring Everton defender Keane to Barcelona, according to reports (Daily Mail, August 20)

Tom Davies - Steve Bruce is a big admirer of the 22-year-old and has asked his club to make a move with Newcastle offering around £12million (The Daily Mail, August 15).

Yerry Mina - The Colombia centre back has reaffirmed his commitment to Everton amid speculation about his future after he changed agents (Liverpool Echo, August 10).

Korede Adedoyin - Birmingham have set their sights on young Everton winger Adedoyin, who spent last season on loan at Hamilton Academical (Birmingham Live, August 3).

Yannick Bolasie - The winger's loan at Sporting Lisbon has come to an end, and the Portuguese club have not taken up the option to sign him for £4m meaning he will return to Everton at the end of the season.

Jonjoe Kenny - Schalke say they want to extend the loan of Kenny for another season - as they can't afford to buy the Everton defender (Sky Sports, April 21).

Jordan Pickford - The goalkeeper is facing a battle to convince Carlo Ancelotti he still has a future at Everton (Daily Star, August 13); Chelsea have intensified their interest in signing Everton goalkeeper Pickford, according to reports in Italy. Pickford will cost over €50m (£43.5m), and Chelsea have initiated contact with his agent (TuttoMercatoWeb, April 20)

Jonas Lossl - Huddersfield Town chief exec Mark Devlin has acknowledged Everton loanee Lossl is unlikely to stay into next season, not least because he has taken a significant pay cut to re-join the Terriers and push for a place at Euro 2020, which has now been delayed until next year. (Huddersfield Examiner, March 24).

Theo Walcott - The winger will be up for grabs this summer after failing to convince the Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. Walcott has 15 months left on his current contract (Mirror, March 29).

Bernard - Everton winger Bernard has a desire to work with his former boss Paulo Fonseca at Roma, and may look for a summer move (Calciomercato, April 5).

