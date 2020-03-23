Coronavirus could scupper big football transfers, says Sky Andrew

Olivier Giroud is set to become a free agent on July 1

Agents and the players they represent must accept some transfers will now fail to materialise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, football agent Sky Andrew has told Sky Sports News.

The Spanish and Belgian football seasons have been suspended indefinitely while there is no prospect of the Premier League resuming until April 30 at the earliest.

Premier League clubs last month voted to reinstate the end-of-August closure of the summer transfer window.

But Andrew has warned player movement is likely to be stifled if there is now a shorter window as a result of European seasons being extended.

"Agents are going to have to accept that moves might not happen, and not necessarily push for moves and to not encourage players to be unsettled, because there is a bigger picture," he told Sky Sports News.

"There is a bigger horizon. Players, agents and clubs have got to understand that there needs to be some consolidation.

"People need to consolidate and get through this period and not worry about making money from transfers and stuff like that.

"All clubs have got decent squads, [they should] retain the players if there is a very short transfer window. Just accept it and get through this season and get on to next season and football will be in a better place.

"For the sake of football, maybe clubs just need to think about retaining players rather than bringing in more players. And then we will get everything back as usual in 12-18 months."

Several Premier League players are out of contract officially on June 30

The Football Association postponing the English professional game until April 30 and pledging to extend the 2019/20 season "indefinitely" raises the prospect of top stars being asked to play on past the expiry of current deals.

In the Premier League these players could include Manchester City's David Silva, Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen and Liverpool duo Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

Some players, such as Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian have declared a willingness to play into the summer months if the Premier League season is extended.

Willian says he would remain loyal and agree a short-term Chelsea extension

Willian's Chelsea team-mates Olivier Giroud and Pedro are also out of contract this summer and Andrew believes the pair are in a strong bargaining position.

He said: "Players that have value to a club, obviously the club will want to retain those players but it is just [a question of] for how long? This is uncharted territory, I think what may happen is that these players will be offered short-term contracts.

Pedro and Giroud are nearing the end of their current deals

"It seems inconceivable to a lot of fans why players of that calibre should be allowed to go on free transfers, but they do value these guys, and if they go on a free then you have got to replace them.

"For the Premier League, certainly this is uncharted territory. But you'd hope that everyone comes together and agrees to come to a solution that's good for the Pedro's, and Giroud's, and the likes, and good for the clubs.

"But players that have got value and are coming to the end of their contracts are in a strong position. Players that are not in demand or are coming off the back of an injury - it is a very difficult time for them."