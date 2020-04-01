Who is your Premier League club's player of the season?
Who has been your Premier League club's player of the season so far? See our picks and cast your votes.
Arsenal
It has been a turbulent campaign for the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta replacing Unai Emery in December, but which player has been the standout performer on the pitch?
Aston Villa
Dean Smith's are in the relegation zone with 10 games remaining after promotion last summer, and have endured a season of mixed performances. Who has been the outstanding performer?
Bournemouth
It's not been the season anyone associated with Bournemouth would have hoped for with Eddie Howe's side fighting to stay in the Premier League - but there have been some excellent individual performances. Who deserves the player of the season award?
Brighton
Burnley
A strong run for the Clarets in the second half of the season so far, culminating in a seven-game unbeaten run before the suspension of domestic football, has Sean Dyche targeting a second top-10 finish from three seasons. Who has stood out?
Chelsea
Frank Lampard took up the managerial reins in the summer and has overseen the introduction of young talent alongside more established players. But who has shone under the Chelsea legend?
Crystal Palace
It has been a mostly comfortable season for Roy Hodgson and his side, but who has shone for the south London club - a new arrival or an old hand?
Everton
It has been a rollercoaster campaign for the Merseyside club, with Marco Silva replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December, coinciding with an upturn in fortunes. There have been a few standout individual performances during the season, but whose has been the best?
Leicester
Liverpool
There are a whole host of contenders from Jurgen Klopp's squad following their record-breaking season that has seen them move to within just two wins of a first top-flight title in 30 years, but who edges it?
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle
Steve Bruce's side have toiled for long spells of the season but there have been some bright sparks. Who gets your vote?
Norwich
Norwich might be bottom of the Premier League but plenty of players - young and more experienced - have impressed for Daniel Farke's attack-minded side. Pick the best here.
Sheffield United
There are plenty of contenders from Chris Wilder's squad following the Blades' remarkable return to the big time but who edges it?
Southampton
Southampton's season has been one of two halves as Ralph Hasenhuttl guided the club away from danger after a shaky start to the season. But who helped their resurgence on the field?
Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino out, Jose Mourinho in - with a wretched list of injured players to contend with. Spurs are in with a chance of Champions League qualification with nine games scheduled to remain in their season but who has been the biggest inspiration on the pitch?
Watford
Watford's season was kicked into gear by Nigel Pearson - but which player has played the biggest role on the field?
West Ham
Despite West Ham's struggles this season, there have been a selection of players who have stood up and been counted in their fight against relegation. But who deserves the prize?
Wolves
It has been another fine season for Nuno Espirito Santo's side as they sit sixth in the Premier League while their Europa League adventure has not yet come to an end. But who has been the best in Wolves' talented squad?