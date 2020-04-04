Premier League to meet PFA on Saturday over plans to cut player wages by 30 per cent

3:03 Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson confirms that Premier League players will be consulted on a potential 30 per cent wage cut Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson confirms that Premier League players will be consulted on a potential 30 per cent wage cut

The Premier League will meet the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) on Saturday over clubs' proposals to cut player wages by 30 per cent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's 20 sides met on Friday, when they unanimously agreed to consult their players over a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration".

The move came after pressure from MPs, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said on Thursday that Premier League players should "play their part" by taking a pay cut.

A number of Premier League sides, including Tottenham and Newcastle, have already furloughed non-playing staff while players remain on full pay.

At the same meeting, it was also agreed that matches will not resume at the beginning of May and that the season will only restart when it is safe to do so.

The league also said a £125m solidarity payment will be made to the English Football League (EFL) and £20m will be donated to the NHS.

The Premier League released a statement after Friday's meeting, reading: "In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on Premier League players to take a pay cut in "contribution to the national effort"

"This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

"The league will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the league, players and club representatives."

The statement was released amid efforts by a group of senior Premier League players to organise a crisis fund to support the NHS.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is understood to be heavily involved in the organisation of the fund, which could lead to millions of pounds worth of donations.

"It is absolutely right that a reduction of players' wages is on the table when there are lower-paid staff at some clubs being furloughed," said Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.

"The football authorities must all be aware of the strength of public feeling on this and I expect them to show leadership on the matter.

"It is important that the Premier League helps the national effort in response to the coronavirus pandemic and I will continue to work closely with the football authorities."

Resumption date pushed back

The Premier League reiterated a desire to complete the 2019-20 season but confirmed that matches will be suspended beyond April 30, the date English football had previously been suspended until.

The meeting came a day after UEFA urged its members not to "abandon" the current season and threatened expulsion from European competition for those who ignored their guidance.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool need just two wins to secure the Premier League title

Liverpool were 25 points clear at the top of the table and needed just two more wins to secure the title when the Premier League was suspended on March 13.

"It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the statement said.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is among a group of senior Premier League players attempting to organise a crisis fund for the NHS

"The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

"With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

"However, any return to play will only be with the full support of government and when medical guidance allows."

Stark warning from Premier League clubs

Analysis by Bryan Swanson, Chief Reporter...

For four hours, Premier League clubs discussed the increasing impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the message was stark - act now.

Clubs are facing "substantial and continuing" losses and something has to give, with costs soaring each day at a time of no matches.

The proposal to reduce and defer up to 30 per cent of a player's annual income, based on certain conditions, highlights a sense of unprecedented urgency.

The fact the Premier League has requested talks with the PFA on Saturday demonstrates the need for a decision as quickly as possible.

Representatives from the League Managers' Association will also be involved in the discussions, given the obvious impact to their members too.

Clubs agreed to advance £125m to the EFL and National League, money they were owed anyway, but it may yet prove vital to some clubs further down the football pyramid in a financial crisis.

3:30 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains how the suspension of the game could affect clubs' transfer business in the coming months Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains how the suspension of the game could affect clubs' transfer business in the coming months

Their £20m donation to the NHS and other key initiatives, including community organisations involved with clubs, is another much-needed injection of cash.

Officials are keen to stress their measures were not in response to scathing criticism from some members of parliament on Thursday and a plea by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Premier League clubs have been speaking about introducing a number of measures for a number of weeks.

English football's top clubs, including players, pay billions of pounds each year in UK tax - £3.3 billion based on figures from an Ernst & Young report of the 2016-17 season - and they support close to 100,000 jobs.

The decision to suspend games until further notice, with no specific time frame, was a formality.

Football will only return when it is safe to do so and the government is comfortable, most likely initially behind closed doors.

These are hugely uncertain and volatile times. It is now time for Premier League players, via their union, to make their next move - at a time of an escalating global pandemic.

Neville: I believe players will contribute

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Premier League footballers will want to contribute...

"I do believe that 99 per cent of footballers originate from the streets of Berwick, Bootle, Bolton, Solihull, Dudley - they're not from Hampstead and Knightsbridge - they've got good souls and are good people. They've just done well, they're just lucky enough to be in the one per cent of people who dream of being a footballer and make it.

"I think if you asked those Premier League players, do they want to contribute to the NHS, to the communities, to the challenge the country is facing now, they'd say absolutely they do.

"The clubs themselves will need support in the coming weeks, particularly if this goes into June, July, August, September, with the revenue lost from season tickets, gates, etc. There will need to be support and it's about compromise and collaboration.

"The players will have to consider that. If I was part of the players' union, as I was for many years, I'd also want some sort of contribution to my club because I think it is important that I contribute to my club and that they survive but also to make sure there is a contribution to the wider community and the NHS from the pay I get."