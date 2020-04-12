Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

The Premier League Big Quiz: Gary Neville vs Jamie Carragher

Nev and Carra take on Man Utd and Liverpool questions... but who triumphs?

Last Updated: 13/04/20 8:25am
22:09
In the first of the series, Gary Neville takes on Jamie Carragher in the Premier League Big Quiz
In the first of the series, Gary Neville takes on Jamie Carragher in the Premier League Big Quiz

It's just like the old days as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher get competitive, with Martin Tyler as quizmaster.

In the first instalment of The Premier League Big Quiz, the two Sky Sports pundits are grilled on their former clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United to see just how much they remember about their own careers.

Also See:

Jamie Carragher or Gary Neville... who comes out on top in our quiz?
Jamie Carragher or Gary Neville... who comes out on top in our quiz?

Will Carra silence Old Trafford or will Neville have another piece of silverware to add to his collection? And how did you fare?

Click or tap play on the video above to see Carra and Neville go head to head...

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK