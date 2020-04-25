Watch FIFA20 ePL Invitational with Sky Sports: The Finals

Missing football? Well get your fix here! Watch the action live from the ePL Invitational: The Finals as professional footballers represent their clubs in a FIFA20 tournament.

Competitive juices will be flowing and rivalries revisited as clubs take part in a unique opportunity that sees Premier League players in a new light and a new environment, putting their FIFA 20 skills to the test against one another on the big stage from the comfort of their own home.

After four days of action we've made it to The Final with two semi-finals and a final on the agenda.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Raheem Sterling

Diogo Jota vs Dwight McNeil

Follow the action on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel or on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3pm and see who flourishes with controller in hand.

The prize fund is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the NHS and distributing them where they are needed most. The tournament will also continue to urge everyone to follow official advice by staying home and saving lives.