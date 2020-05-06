ePL Invitational: Ryan Sessegnon, Phil Foden and Jofra Archer to star on Thursday

Michael Obafemi enjoyed a storming win as he powered past Tony Bellew into the last eight of the ePL Invitational. What can we look forward to on Thursday?

What's happening on Thursday?

Round 1 - Thursday, May 7

James Maddison (Leicester) vs Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) - 2pm

Last 16 - Thursday, May 7

Max Aarons (Norwich) vs Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham) - 3pm

Phil Foden (Man City) vs Charlie Taylor (Burnley) - 4pm

John Egan (Sheff Utd) vs Jofra Archer (Man Utd) - 5pm

Max Meyer (Crystal Palace) vs James Maddison (Leicester) / Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) - 6pm

Fans can watch all the action throughout the week on the Premier League website, app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels; Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels; as well as on the Football Daily YouTube channel.

What happened on Wednesday?

On the second day of the second week of the tournament, which provides the unique opportunity to see Premier League players put their FIFA 20 skills to the test against one another on the big stage, four teams progressed to the quarter-finals.

Liverpool (Jose Enrique) 1-6 Aston Villa (Keinan Davis)

2:58 Keinan Davis put Aston Villa into the last eight with a 6-1 victory over former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique Keinan Davis put Aston Villa into the last eight with a 6-1 victory over former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique

Keinan Davis scored a hat-trick with John McGinn as the Aston Villa man secured a convincing 6-1 win over former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique to reach the quarter-finals.

McGinn himself was knocked out in the first round as Villa's representative in the inaugural ePL Invitational last month, but the Scot gave Davis an early lead thanks to a brilliant strike.

Roberto Firmino equalised for Enrique's Liverpool, but a Jack Grealish double put Villa in control before half-time. The game slipped away from the Spaniard in the second period as Davis struck with his own character before McGinn completed his hat-trick with two late strikes.

Wolves (Morgan Gibbs-White) 0-3 Brighton (Aaron Connolly)

1:21 Brighton's Aaron Connolly reached the quarter-finals of the ePL Invitational as he beat Morgan Gibbs-White 3-0 to knock out reigning champions Wolves Brighton's Aaron Connolly reached the quarter-finals of the ePL Invitational as he beat Morgan Gibbs-White 3-0 to knock out reigning champions Wolves

Aaron Connolly ended Wolves' title defence as he beat Morgan Gibbs-White 3-0 to knock out the reigning champions.

Glenn Murray's fine early strike put Brighton in front and Connolly soon doubled his advantage with an effort from his own in-game character. A second goal of the match from Murray late on sealed the win.

Everton (Tony Bellew) 0-7 Southampton (Michael Obafemi)

2:06 Southampton's Michael Obafemi enjoyed a 7-0 victory over former boxer Tony Bellew, who was representing his beloved Everton. Southampton's Michael Obafemi enjoyed a 7-0 victory over former boxer Tony Bellew, who was representing his beloved Everton.

Michael Obafemi scored a remarkable five goals with his in-game player as Southampton booked their place in the last eight with a 7-0 win over Everton's Tony Bellew. The former boxer was no match for Obafemi, who took just 17 minutes of the FIFA 20 match to complete a hat-trick with himself.

Southampton went into the break 5-0 up over 'The Bomber', and while the former WBC cruiserweight champion improved in the second period, Obafemi and Danny Ings added to Saints' tally.

Chelsea (Emerson) 4-2 Watford (Andre Gray)

2:33 Chelsea wing-back Emerson beat Watford forward Andre Gray 4-2 win in their ePL Invitational clash. Chelsea wing-back Emerson beat Watford forward Andre Gray 4-2 win in their ePL Invitational clash.

Watford's Andre Gray suffered a 4-2 defeat to Emerson as Chelsea booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Gray's in-game player handed Watford an early lead, but Emerson equalised through Olivier Giroud before a Jorginho penalty completed the turnaround.

Mateo Kovacic scored a third for the Blues and while Troy Deeney pulled a goal back, Emerson restored his two-goal lead through Willian.

What happened on Tuesday?

On the first day of the second week of the tournament, Callum Wilson's tie with James Maddison was postponed due to technical issues - but there were plenty of thrills and spills in the first round...

West Ham (Spencer Owen) 1-3 Tottenham (Ryan Sessegnon)

1:55 Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon beat YouTuber and West Ham supporter Spencer Owen in their first-round match Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon beat YouTuber and West Ham supporter Spencer Owen in their first-round match

Two goals from team-mate Harry Kane put Ryan Sessegnon into the last 16 of the ePL Invitational, in a game of clinical finishing from the visitors.

Despite having 11 shots to West Ham's eight, Sessegnon's Spurs recovered from Manuel Lanzini's equaliser on the stroke of half-time, cancelling out Kane's opener, to bounce back with another from Kane after the break, before Heung-Min Son's third set up a last-16 tie with Max Aarons on Thursday.

Burnley (Charlie Taylor) 2-1 Arsenal (Micheal Ward)

1:35 Burnley defender Charlie Taylor earned a narrow 2-1 victory over Top Boy actor Micheal Ward representing Arsenal Burnley defender Charlie Taylor earned a narrow 2-1 victory over Top Boy actor Micheal Ward representing Arsenal

Late pressure from Top Boy actor Micheal Ward was not enough to earn the Arsenal fan anything more than an early exit from the ePL Invitational, as Charlie Taylor's Burnley enjoyed a Chris Wood-inspired victory to reach the last 16.

Wood fired Taylor's Clarets in front but an Alexandre Lacazette strike just before the break levelled things up, only for Wood to be denied - perhaps ironically - by the woodwork after half-time, allowing Jay Rodriguez to tap home a winner which sets up a clash between Taylor and Manchester City's Phil Foden on Thursday.

Newcastle (Rolando Aarons) 1-4 Manchester United (Jofra Archer)

2:37 England bowler Jofra Archer showed off his gaming skills as his Manchester United side beat Newcastle's Rolando Aarons in the ePL Invitational England bowler Jofra Archer showed off his gaming skills as his Manchester United side beat Newcastle's Rolando Aarons in the ePL Invitational

Jofra Archer enjoyed the result of the day - and revenge for Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle earlier this season - with a 4-1 thrashing of Magpies winger Rolando Aarons.

Anthony Martial set the tone with a fine strike but Aarons' side pegged their visitors back before half-time when Dwight Gayle netted a rebound.

Nemanja Matic proved an unlikely scorer after the break to restore Archer's lead, before Marcus Rashford and a Martial second put him through to face Sheffield United's John Egan on Thursday.