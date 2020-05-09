Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

ePL Invitational finals day: James Maddison, Keinan Davis, John Egan, Max Aarons

Click or tap the video below to watch a live stream

Last Updated: 09/05/20 5:09pm

Watch the finals of the ePL Invitational live and free on Sky Sports right here - with the final four battling out to be crowned king of FIFA.

The second edition of the virtual tournament enters the final day, with the two semi-finals and final on the agenda.

Saturday's action kicks off from 5pm - just click or tap on the above video to watch a live stream of each clash.

Also See:

Here's the order of play:

  • Semi Final 1: James Maddison vs Keinan Davis
  • Semi Final 2: John Egan vs Max Aarons
  • Winners will meet in the final

Watch live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking or tapping play above.

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK