ePL Invitational finals day: James Maddison, Keinan Davis, John Egan, Max Aarons
Click or tap the video below to watch a live stream
Last Updated: 09/05/20 5:09pm
Watch the finals of the ePL Invitational live and free on Sky Sports right here - with the final four battling out to be crowned king of FIFA.
The second edition of the virtual tournament enters the final day, with the two semi-finals and final on the agenda.
Saturday's action kicks off from 5pm - just click or tap on the above video to watch a live stream of each clash.
Here's the order of play:
- Semi Final 1: James Maddison vs Keinan Davis
- Semi Final 2: John Egan vs Max Aarons
- Winners will meet in the final
Watch live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking or tapping play above.