Premier League: The live games on Sky Sports
Sky Sports to show 64 live Premier League games in total - with 25 free-to-air - when season resumes, including Tottenham vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Chelsea
Last Updated: 03/07/20 6:43pm
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption.
In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport
Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports
Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd
Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Fri June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Fri June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd
Sat June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Sun June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheff Utd
Sun June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Sun June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Mon June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley
Tue June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tue June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wed June 24: Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd
Wed June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Thu June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Thu June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford
Sun June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton
Tue June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man Utd
Wed July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Wed July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester
Wed July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thu July 2: Sheff Utd 3-1 Tottenham
Thu July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool
Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports
Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 8: Sheffield United vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Thu July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 11: Sheffield United vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue July 14: Chelsea vs Norwich City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 15: Manchester City vs Bournemouth - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Wed July 15: Arsenal vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 16: Everton vs Aston Villa - 6pm, Sky Sports
Thu July 16: Leicester vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Fri July 17: West Ham vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports
Sat July 18: Norwich City vs Burnley - 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Sun July 19: Tottenham vs Leicester - 4pm, Sky Sports
Mon, July 20: Brighton vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick
Tue July 21: Watford vs Man City - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tue July 21: Aston Villa vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 22: Man Utd vs West Ham - 6pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 22: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
- 64 live games on Sky Sports from restart
- 25 games to be made freely available
- New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience
- Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live
