Premier League: The live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption.

In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport

Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Aston Villa 0-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 17: Man City 3-0 Arsenal

Fri June 19: Norwich 0-3 Southampton

Fri June 19: Tottenham 1-1 Man Utd

Sat June 20: West Ham 0-2 Wolves

Sun June 21: Newcastle 3-0 Sheff Utd

Sun June 21: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Sun June 21: Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Mon June 22: Man City 5-0 Burnley

Tue June 23: Leicester 0-0 Brighton

Tue June 23: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Wed June 24: Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd

Wed June 24: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Thu June 25: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal

Thu June 25: Burnley 1-0 Watford

Sun June 28: Watford 1-3 Southampton

Tue June 30: Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

Wed July 1: Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle

Wed July 1: Everton 2-1 Leicester

Wed July 1: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd 3-1 Tottenham

Thu July 2: Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Sat July 4: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sat July 4: Wolves vs Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 4: Chelsea vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Burnley vs Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 5: Newcastle vs West Ham - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 5: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Mon July 6: Tottenham vs Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 7: Watford vs Norwich - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 7: Arsenal vs Leicester - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Sheffield United vs Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 8: Brighton vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 9: Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Thu July 9: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Sheffield United vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 11: Brighton vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 12: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun July 12: Bournemouth vs Leicester - 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon July 13: Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 14: Chelsea vs Norwich City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 15: Manchester City vs Bournemouth - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 15: Arsenal vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 16: Everton vs Aston Villa - 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 16: Leicester vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri July 17: West Ham vs Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports

Sat July 18: Norwich City vs Burnley - 5.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun July 19: Tottenham vs Leicester - 4pm, Sky Sports

Mon, July 20: Brighton vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue July 21: Watford vs Man City - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue July 21: Aston Villa vs Arsenal - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 22: Man Utd vs West Ham - 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 22: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

64 live games on Sky Sports from restart

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.