Provisional dates for Premier League fixtures from July 15 subject to change

Premier League fans should be aware that the final 30 matches of the 2019/20 season from July 15 are all subject to change.

Please note these fixtures are subject to all safety requirements being in place and will take place behind closed doors.

The dates and kick-off times for these fixtures are also subject to change and the planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will differ from the traditional times as in line with the opening batch of fixtures announced for the restart.

In the first two batch of confirmed fixtures:

Games on a Friday will kick off at 6pm and 8.15pm.

Saturday matches will kick off at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 7.45pm and 8pm.

Sunday matches will kick off at 12pm, 2pm, 4.15pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.

Games on a Monday will kick off at 8pm.

Midweek games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will kick off at 6pm or 8.15pm.

We will announce the dates and kick-off times of the remaining fixtures - including which games will be selected for coverage from Sky Sports - as and when appropriate.

Provisional fixture dates subject to change:

Wednesday 15 July

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolves

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheff Utd

Man City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Brighton

West Ham vs Watford

Saturday 18 July

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Man Utd vs West Ham

Norwich City v Burnley

Sheff Utd vs Everton

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Watford vs Man City

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Sunday 26 July

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Man Utd

Man City vs Norwich City

Newcastle vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheff Utd

West Ham vs Aston Villa