Provisional dates for Premier League fixtures from July 15 subject to change
Dates and kick-off times still need to be determined
Last Updated: 18/06/20 9:44am
Premier League fans should be aware that the final 30 matches of the 2019/20 season from July 15 are all subject to change.
Please note these fixtures are subject to all safety requirements being in place and will take place behind closed doors.
The dates and kick-off times for these fixtures are also subject to change and the planned kick-off times in the UK for live matches will differ from the traditional times as in line with the opening batch of fixtures announced for the restart.
In the first two batch of confirmed fixtures:
- Games on a Friday will kick off at 6pm and 8.15pm.
- Saturday matches will kick off at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm, 7.45pm and 8pm.
- Sunday matches will kick off at 12pm, 2pm, 4.15pm, 4.30pm and 7pm.
- Games on a Monday will kick off at 8pm.
- Midweek games on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will kick off at 6pm or 8.15pm.
We will announce the dates and kick-off times of the remaining fixtures - including which games will be selected for coverage from Sky Sports - as and when appropriate.
Provisional fixture dates subject to change:
Wednesday 15 July
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheff Utd
Man City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Brighton
West Ham vs Watford
Saturday 18 July
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton vs Newcastle
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Man Utd vs West Ham
Norwich City v Burnley
Sheff Utd vs Everton
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Watford vs Man City
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Sunday 26 July
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Wolves
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Man Utd
Man City vs Norwich City
Newcastle vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheff Utd
West Ham vs Aston Villa