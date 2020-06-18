Soccer Saturday is back! See all Championship goals as they go in

Soccer Saturday is back! Watch all 2019/20 Championship goals as they go in

Soccer Saturday will return to your screens on Saturday with updates and goals from across the country as football restarts.

From midday on Saturday, live on Sky Sports News, Jeff Stelling will be joined in the studio by Paul Merson and Glen Johnson, with Matt Le Tissier and Chris Kamara joining from the Sky Sports News studio. Sue Smith will be up in our Manchester studio, while Charlie Nicholas will be in Glasgow.

Soccer Saturday will be showing ALL of the Championship goals as they go in from now until the end of the 2019/20 season, including goals from the Saturday 3pm kick-offs for the first time, with the second tier getting back under way.

There will be exclusive interviews with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, West Ham's David Moyes and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, as well as features previewing the restart of the Championship season.

Jeff and the panel will be back from midday on Sky Sports News

In the Premier League, Watford host Leicester at 12.30pm, while Arsenal go to Brighton at 3pm, plus the guests will be discussing the first four games of the Premier League's return from Wednesday and Friday.

There is still plenty to be decided with nine rounds remaining in the Championship, with leaders Leeds at Cardiff on Sunday at midday, live on Sky Sports Football, and second-placed West Brom hosting Birmingham at 3pm on Saturday, also live on Sky Sports Football.

Both in the play-off spots, Fulham host Brentford at 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, with all the goals and best action also on Soccer Saturday, with 11 Championship games in total throughout Saturday.

The Championship is back - with 30 matches live on Sky Sports, plus exclusive coverage of all the play-offs

And the vidiprinter has had a reboot, with goals from across Europe to be included, including La Liga and the Bundesliga.

Join Jeff and the gang from midday on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.