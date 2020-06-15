Play the Sky Sports News Quiz on Tuesday: Premier League special

0:34 Get ready to test your Premier League knowledge with our special interactive quiz tonight at 7.30pm... don't miss out! Get ready to test your Premier League knowledge with our special interactive quiz tonight at 7.30pm... don't miss out!

Sky Sports News is set to create history on Tuesday night as it hosts its first interactive Premier League quiz on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event.

Hosted by Sky Sports News presenters Jules Warren and Jo Wilson, it couldn't be easier to take part as viewers will be able to play along using their mobile phones (visit skysports.com/play for more details).

Consisting of five rounds of five questions (all multiple choice), players will be given 15 seconds to answer each question on the Premier League.

Each answer is scored by points - the longer you take, the more your score goes down with a maximum of 1,000 points available per question.

Not only can you play with your family and friends for ultimate bragging rights but there is also the chance to win a Sky Soundbox as well!

Speaking ahead of the event, co-host Jules Warren said: "I'm really looking forward to being part of Sky Sports News history.

"It's a first for me too - presenting from my kitchen! It's going to be a lot of fun, and with my record at quizzes, it's a good thing I'm asking the questions!"

Jo Wilson added: "From hosting the weekly family lockdown quiz to this the first ever Sky Sports Interactive quiz from my living room is very exciting! It's something a little bit different for us and the viewers, will be great fun and should get everyone right in the mood for the return of the Premier League!"

Sky Sports News Premier League quiz will air on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm-8pm on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event. To take part visit skysports.com/play.

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.