Black Lives Matter: Norwich City and Southampton players take a knee at kick-off

Norwich City and Southampton players took a knee at kick-off as Premier League teams continued to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The players and match officials followed the example set by Aston Villa, Sheffield United, Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday by taking a knee for around 10 seconds following referee Kevin Friend's opening whistle.

As will be the case across the Premier League, the players had their names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts.

