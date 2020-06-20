Black Lives Matter: West Ham and Wolves take a knee at kick-off

Premier League teams continued to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday.

West Ham and Wolves players followed the example set by teams by taking a knee for around 10 seconds following referee Anthony Taylor's opening whistle.

As will be the case across the Premier League, the players had their names replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts.

Earlier on Saturday, Brighton, Arsenal, Watford and Leicester players also took a knee before their respective matches.

Neal Maupay piled the misery on Arsenal with a last-gasp goal to give Brighton a 2-1 win over the Gunners, who had earlier seen goalkeeper Bernd Leno stretchered off following a collision with Maupay.

Nicolas Pepe curled in a stunning opener after 68 minutes but Arsenal's joy was cut short when Lewis Dunk slid in to bundle home an equaliser from close range.

In the fifth minute of added-time, Maupay ended a controversial afternoon with the winning goal, running onto Aaron Connolly's one-two before lifting the ball over replacement goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

There was also late drama at Vicarage Road, where Ben Chilwell looked to have snatched victory for Leicester when he found the top corner in the final minute of normal time.

However, Craig Dawson's spectacular 93rd-minute volley earned a 1-1 draw for Watford.