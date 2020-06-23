Tottenham vs West Ham team news: Dele Alli and Lucas Moura back for Spurs

Dele Alli is back in action for Tottenham against West Ham on Tuesday night

Dele Alli and Lucas Moura have returned to the Tottenham starting XI for their Tuesday night clash with West Ham, live on Sky Sports.

Alli was suspended because of his ill-advised social media post about coronavirus, while Moura missed Friday's game with Manchester United due to a knock.

Spurs made three changes in total from that draw on Friday; Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks dropped to the bench, with Alli, Moura and Giovani Lo Celso coming in.

West Ham made two changes from the 2-0 defeat by Wolves on Saturday; Ryan Fredericks and Fabian Balbuena came in, replacing Felipe Anderson and Jeremy Ngakia. Ngakia dropped out of the squad altogether.

The teams

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Dele Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Son Heung-Min, Kane

Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Winks, Lamela, Sessegnon, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Fernandes

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Noble, Antonio, Bowen, Fornals

Subs: Randolph, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Wilshere, Ogbonna, Ajeti, Silva, Johnson

How to follow

Tottenham vs West Ham Live on

Tottenham vs West Ham is live on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.