Man City vs Liverpool to be held at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Liverpool will face each other at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City's game against Liverpool on July 2 will be held at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City Council has confirmed.

The game had been on a list of five fixtures that the UK's football policing lead said at the end of last month was set to be played at a neutral venue, at the request of the local force.

However, the decision has been made to allow the game, which is live on Sky Sports, to go ahead at the Etihad, following a meeting of Manchester City Council's safety advisory group on Thursday.

Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure for Manchester City Council, said: "The Council's Safety Advisory Group (SAG) for the Etihad Stadium met this morning (Thursday June 25) to review the upcoming fixture between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC.

"Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures which have all taken place behind closed doors the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the above fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium as planned at 8.15pm, Thursday July 2. As with all other Premier League matches this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present."

The safety advisory group included representatives from the city council, Greater Manchester Police and the fire and rescue service as well as those from supporters' groups.

The initial list of fixtures which were to be held at neutral venues also included the Merseyside derby, Manchester United's game against Sheffield United, Manchester City's home game against Newcastle on July 8 and Newcastle vs Liverpool on July 26.

The City vs Liverpool game is the only one which had not subsequently been confirmed to be played at the original home venue.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said earlier this week he hoped the game would place at The Etihad Stadium.

"I would prefer [that] it is in Manchester," Klopp said. "Otherwise it would be really difficult to organise. I don't exactly know how that would be but, [because] it will not be in Liverpool, it means we have to go somewhere where we [both clubs] need a hotel probably.

"We don't know how it would be organised. That is an issue but apart from that, we play where people send us to."

If City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday then Liverpool will be crowned Champions. Should City win at Stamford Bridge, however, then Liverpool can seal the title with a draw against Pep Guardiola's side next week.