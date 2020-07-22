Premier League Golden Boot: Jamie Vardy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling or Danny Ings?

The race for this season's Golden Boot is going to the wire - so who is most likely to scoop the award?

Jamie Vardy

Goals: 23

Goals since restart: 4

Remaining games: Manchester United (h)

While his Leicester team stutter to the finish line, Jamie Vardy is closing in on his first Golden Boot - an achievement largely down to a scintillating streak during the first five months of the season.

It would seem a fitting first for the 33-year-old, four years after Leicester's against-the-odds title win, in the season he also joined the Premier League's elite '100 club' with a double during the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Vardy has netted four goals in eight games - an impressive return amid the Foxes' torrid form, which continued with a 3-0 thumping at Tottenham.

The Leicester man takes a two-goal lead into the final week of the campaign, though his focus in the finale will be making sure the Foxes bag a top-four spot in what is shaping up to be a scintilating shoot-out with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

Danny Ings

Goals: 21

Goals since restart: 6

Remaining games: Sheffield United (h)

Southampton's Danny Ings pulled ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a first-half strike in a 2-0 win against Bournemouth - and he would have got even closer to Jamie Vardy had he not missed a penalty at the Vitality Stadium.

The former Liverpool striker, who is enjoying the season of his career from an almost injury-free campaign, has also netted in the 3-0 win at Norwich and struck a match-winning double at Watford, as well as helping the Saints earn a point against Everton and Brighton.

Ings has scored six goals since the restart - only Raheem Sterling and Michail Antonio have scored more during that period and both benefited from hat-tricks in recent weeks.

Southampton have been revitalised since their humiliating 9-0 defeat to Leicester in October and have returned even stronger with a ferocious high press to frustrate top sides.

Ings will hope for one more profitable afternoon against final-day opponents Sheffield United but the Blades could still have an all-or-nothing shot at Europa League qualification.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Goals: 20

Goals since restart: 3

Remaining games: Watford (h)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to find the net in the last three Premier League games, slipping into third but the striker has not gone more than four successive league games without scoring this season.

The Gabon international reached his own milestone earlier this month when his two goals in a 4-0 win over Norwich crowned him the club's fastest player to score 50 Premier League goals - overtaking Thierry Henry. He also remains two goals away from his best ever Premier League tally (22).

Aubameyang will need a few things to work in his favour in Sunday's finale, including a hat-trick against Watford - under caretaker management after Nigel Pearson was axed - to stand a chance of sharing the Golden Boot for a second successive season.

Triple lock Aubameyang, Salah and Mane each scored 22 goals last season and shared the Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah

Goals: 19

Goals since restart: 3

Remaining games: Newcastle (a)

Mohamed Salah has topped the goal charts every season since he arrived at Liverpool from Roma in 2017, scoring a staggering 32 in his first campaign and drawing level with team-mate Sadio Mane and Aubameyang on 22 last term.

The Egypt international is four goals shy of Vardy with 19 to date and, after failing to find the net in a thrilling 5-3 win against Chelsea on Wednesday, would need to score four goals away at Newcastle to top the chart for a third year running.

Salah is by far Liverpool's most prolific shooter with 129 shots attempted this season, 30 more than Roberto Firmino and significantly more than Mane. It would be foolish to dismiss his chances of sharing the Golden Boot again - if Liverpool are firing on all cylinders.

But they have been inconsistent since being crowned champions, epitomised by their 4-0 drubbing against Manchester City and error-riddled midweek 2-1 defeat at Arsenal. Liverpool almost let a 4-1 lead slip against Chelsea too.

A season finale at Newcastle could provide fertile ground for goals. Steve Bruce's side have secured survival and could shuffle their pack or test youngsters, while both sides typically attack at breakneck speed.

Raheem Sterling

Goals: 19

Goals since restart: 8

Remaining games: Norwich (h)

Sterling has surged into the Golden Boot picture with some sensational form since the restart. He has scored eight goals to take him level with Salah and rack up his best ever Premier League scoring tally (19).

His recent run includes a hat-trick during a 5-0 win against Brighton and a double against Watford on Tuesday, with the 20 goal mark - and a possible Golden Boot shock - in his sights as Manchester City host already-relegated Norwich at home on the final day.

It is not outside the realms of possibility that Sterling, with the form he has shown since the restart and Norwich's dismal defensive record, could spring a surprise in the Golden Boot race.

The others

Five players are locked on 17 goals: Raul Jimenez, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Martial, and Mane. No fewer than six goals or more from the remaining games would be needed for any of these outsiders to win the Golden Boot.

Season on season, Sergio Aguero is consistently there or thereabouts but the Argentine is sidelined with a knee injury and travelled to Barcelona for rehabilitation. So, stuck on 16 goals, he's out of the running for his second Golden Boot.