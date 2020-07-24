Jones Knows: Back a final-day goal bonanza in the Premier League

Jones Knows sees goals, goals, goals on the final day

You can only guarantee three things in this life: death, taxes and a goal-bonanza on the final day of a Premier League season.

This theory surprisingly wasn't concocted in a lab involving the greatest scientific minds of their generation but by an idiot with £3 of loose change to spend in a Bedford bookmakers in 2007. The decision to collate all matches involving teams with nothing to play for at the end of the 2006/07 season in a both teams to score accumulator turned that £3 into a 'live like a king night out' on that Sunday for this idiot and his university pals.

Ever since, the final day has always filled me with excitement from a betting perspective, especially as logic and data shows the potential for a final day dust-up of goals backs up my gut theory.

As the graph below from the last 10 Premier League final days, the goal per game ratio always sails above the season average on the final day. Teams are more likely to play with a bit more freedom in a sunshine filled no pressure environment.

It's relevant to point out that there were 45 goals in an extraordinary final Sky Bet Championship round of fixtures in midweek with each game producing an average of 3.75 goals a game and 22 of the 24 clubs finding the net, to the delight of both team to score backers, no doubt.

So, how should we approach this potential goal-fest with our betting strategy?

Sky Bet have kindly priced up three specials that have got my attention.

Although goals across all the 10 games are fancied, I've narrowed my main angle down to the four games where no major permutations are on the line. These 'dead rubber' match scenarios should see free-flowing football come to the fore. Admittedly, we're putting a bit of faith in basement boys Norwich managing to find the net at City but with 10/1 on offer, I'm banking on Daniel Farke's men repeating their heroics of earlier this season when beating City 3-2 to at least get on the scoresheet.

This is my bet of the day, without question.

And one of my strongest fancies of the year, hence the double stake recommendation.

To my eye, with the final day vibe set to be in full flow, this should be an odds-on shot. We're requiring these four games to produce an average of four goals per-game but the final day always sees a game go into overdrive in terms of a scoreline. Remember Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth last year? Or Tottenham 5-4 Leicester two seasons ago? How about Hull City 1-7 Tottenham three years ago? You get the jist. There's a fantastic chance one of these four selected matches could produce seven or more goals - if that occurs, then this bet is almost certainly going to land.

Finally, it would be foolish of me not to keep things simple and back a collective goal haul involving all of the teams, including those with something still on the line. Plus, in terms of the enjoyment factor, this is the bet to sit back and enjoy the action across Sky Sports with, fist-pumping every goal that goes in.

What is left to sort? The odds...

Jones Knows, Profit & Loss?

Current P&L = +9.5

Some nice returns from our ante post portfolio have boosted the coffers. Leicester mathematically are in the top six now so the 4/1 paid out and Norwich finishing bottom of the Premier League was confirmed, so our juicy 11/2 punt also copped the maximum return.

Barring what would be the baddest of bad beats, Jamie Vardy should also be crowned Premier League top goalscorer on Sunday - our pre-season recommendation to back him with 2pts EW at 16/1 is almost there. Plus, we've also got Manchester United to finish in the top four at 5/1. A break even kind of season is ending with a big flourish!