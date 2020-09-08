146 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports in 2020/21 season

The Premier League returns to Sky Sports with 146 fixtures for the 2020/21 season

146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added in September.

Six new Premier League games have been added to Sky Sports' schedule in September after clubs agreed at a Premier League Shareholders' meeting on Tuesday that all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK

A statement from the Premier League read: "At a Premier League Shareholders' meeting today, clubs agreed that all 28 matches scheduled to be played in September will be broadcast live in the UK, via the League's existing broadcasting partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

"Sky Sports and BT Sport have already selected 17 matches for live broadcast for the first three match rounds of the 2020/21 season. Of the remaining 11 matches, Sky Sports will broadcast an additional six, BT Sport a further three and BBC and Amazon Prime Video one each.

"The Premier League is also in discussions with BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT to agree a similar solution for radio.

"In consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Premier League is considering appropriate arrangements for matches which will take place after 1 October.

"The Premier League is working on a step-by-step approach, while monitoring the developments regarding the League's number one priority of getting fans back into full stadia as soon as possible, with safety always being our priority."

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

Liverpool will begin their title defence against Leeds on the opening day of the season

Premier League champions Liverpool will face newly promoted Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season.

However, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Burnley v Manchester United have been postponed to allow City and United extra time to recover from their recent European campaigns, which finished last weekend, just four weeks before the 2020/21 Premier League season begins.

Instead, Manchester City's first game will be at Wolves on September 19, while Manchester United play Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on that same weekend.

There are also delays for Chelsea, who travel to Brighton, and Wolves, who begin with a trip to Sheffield United, because of their European involvement, which ended around a week earlier than the Manchester clubs. Those fixtures will take place on Monday September 14.

Here's more on the 2020/21 fixtures, including the club-by-club rundown...

Manchester United's start to the season will be delayed, along with Manchester City

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start and finish? When will fans be allowed back? What will be new next season?

The 2020/21 Premier League season will start just six weeks after the previous one finished.

Here's what we know so far...

Tottenham are set for a congested fixture list at the start of the season

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, keep track of all the confirmed dates so far.

August

2019/20 Champions League, 2019/20 Europa League, 2019/20 Women's Champions League, 2020/21 Scottish Premiership starts, 2020/21 Community Shield, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying

September

2019/20 Super Cup, 2020/21 Premier League starts, 2020/21 Sky Bet EFL starts, 2020/21 Carabao Cup R1-4, 2020/21 EFL Trophy starts, FA Cup preliminary rounds, 2020/21 Champions League qualifying/play-offs, 2020/21 Europa League qualifying, Nations League group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying

October

2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage

November

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32

Arsenal's FA Cup win means they will compete in the Europa League next season

December

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts