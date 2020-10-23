Premier League live on Sky Sports: Man City vs Liverpool, Tottenham vs Chelsea added to schedule

All the games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports...

The Premier League on Sky Sports this weekend

Last season's third and fourth-placed teams meet at Old Trafford on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm, as Manchester United host top-four rivals Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Premier League leaders travel to Southampton at 2pm in the first of a Super Sunday double bill that ends with Wolves hosting Newcastle at 4.30pm, both live on Sky Sports Premier League.

And then on Monday Night Football, Jose Mourinho's free-scoring Spurs look to break down Burnley as they travel to Turf Moor at 8pm.

Confirmed Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports

Sat Oct 24: Man Utd vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Oct 25: Southampton vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Oct 25: Wolves vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Oct 26: Burnley vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Oct 31: Liverpool vs West Ham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 1: Newcastle vs Everton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 1: Man Utd vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Nov 2: Leeds vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Nov 6: Southampton vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Nov 7: Chelsea vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 8: Leicester vs Wolves - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 8: Man City vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sat Nov 21: Tottenham vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 22: Sheffield United vs West Ham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 22: Leeds vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sat Nov 28: Everton vs Leeds - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Nov 29: Southampton vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Nov 29: Chelsea vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Nov 30: West Ham vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

October

2020/21 Champions League group stage, 2020/21 Europa League play-offs/group stage, 2020/21 Women's Champions League qualifying, EFL trophy matchday 2, FA Cup qualifying, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage

November

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, FA Cup first/second rounds, EFL Trophy matchday 3, Euro 2020 play-offs, Nations League group stage, Women's Champions League Round of 32

December

Champions League group stage, Europa League group stage, Carabao Cup R5, EFL Trophy Round of 32

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts