2020/21 Premier League season: How to watch on Sky Sports

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added for September.

And Sky Sports will kick off its 2020/21 Premier League coverage with six live games across the opening weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side take on Marcelo Bielsa's newcomers Leeds at Anfield before West Ham host Newcastle in front of the Sky Sports cameras on the opening day.

The first weekend will also see Leicester travel to West Brom and Tottenham host Everton in a Super Sunday double-header, before Sheffield United face Wolves and Brighton welcome Chelsea for the first Monday Night Football of the campaign.

The first selection of live Premier League fixtures on Sky Sports in September also includes Manchester United's opener against Crystal Palace on September 19 and Liverpool's trip to Chelsea the following day.

Patrice Evra, Roy Keane and Micah Richards will all be appearing on Sky Sports this season

Sky Sports live games will be hosted by David Jones and Kelly Cates, with expert punditry from a team including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards, Roy Keane and Patrice Evra.

FREE MATCH HIGHLIGHTS ON SKY SPORTS DIGITAL

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League games on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

SOCCER SATURDAY RETURNS...

Already back on our screens following its return last Saturday for the first round of the Carabao Cup, Soccer Saturday will be returning in earnest for the Premier League kick-off this weekend.

With the show fronted by lead anchor Jeff Stelling, Paul Merson will be joined by regulars such as Chris Kamara, Matt Murray, Alan McInally, Clinton Morrison, Glen Johnson and Sue Smith, and we will also be joined with some new faces such as Tim Sherwood, Robbie Fowler, Tony Pulis and Joleon Lescott.

For our midweek Soccer Specials, which will be hosted through the season by Julian Warren and Jeff Stelling, look out for plenty of new guests including Glenn Murray, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Kevin Phillips, Lee Hendrie and many more.

AND WATCH ALL THE GOALS ON SOCCER SATURDAY AND SOCCER SPECIALS

And don't forget, our Soccer Special and Soccer Saturday shows will be the only place to watch all the Championship, Carabao Cup and selected League One and League Two goals as they go in on matchdays.

We can also show live action from games - and for all those fans watching their club side on a streaming service or live, we are the perfect second screen through your Saturday afternoons.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GETS THE MNF TREATMENT AGAIN...

Monday Night Football returns on September 14 with Nev and Carra running the rule over Brighton vs Chelsea and the opening weekend's action

Monday Night Football will return on September 14 for a double-header of Sheffield United vs Wolves and Brighton vs Chelsea with both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher back in the studio with Dave Jones.

For our first MNF of the new season, look out for a review opening weekend's action plus an in-depth look at Chelsea's summer spending and analysis on whether they can challenge for the Premier League title.

ESSENTIAL LISTENING: THE PITCH TO POST PODCASTS

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast season preview on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

The Premier League is back - and so are Sky Sports' pre and post-round podcasts to bring you the news and views about everything you need to know.

Sky Sports' football features editor Peter Smith will see you into the weekend with the Friday Pitch Podcast giving you a full preview of each upcoming round of fixtures, with Sky Sports News' Jasper Taylor and Sky Digital's senior football writer Gerard Brand looking back on the weekend's action every Monday or Tuesday.

They will be joined by a host of assorted guests from Sky Sports News and Sky Sports across the season to provide expert analysis and insight into every Premier League club as 2020/21 unfolds, so subscribe now via your favourite podcast app to make sure you're in the loop in time for the season restart this weekend.

SKY SPORTS FANZONE: TUNE IN, PLAY ALONG

Fanzone is back for the Premier League season, with some exciting new features!

Fanzone is a second screen experience and free contest that challenges fans to test their trivia and predictive talents. While tuning into Super Sunday live on Sky Sports, viewers will be able to earn points by predicting match outcomes and correctly answering trivia questions. You'll earn points for correct picks and score well enough and you will fly up the fan leaderboard!

Whether you're a Sky Sports subscriber or not, everyone will be able to use Sky Sports Fanzone on your phone.

Sat Sep 12: Liverpool vs Leeds - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Sep 12: West Ham vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Sep 13: West Brom vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Sep 13: Tottenham vs Everton - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Sep 14: Sheff Utd vs Wolves - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Sep 14: Brighton vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Sep 19: Man Utd vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Sep 19: Arsenal vs West Ham Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Sep 20: Newcastle vs Brighton - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Sep 20: Chelsea vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Sep 21: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Sep 21: Wolves vs Man City - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Sep 26: West Brom vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Sep 26: Burnley vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Sep 27: Tottenham vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Sep 27: Man City vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Sep 28: Fulham vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Sep 28: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 8.15pm

More fixtures announced in due course...