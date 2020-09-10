Premier League live on Sky Sports: Watch 207 games with Sky and BT offer
All Sky Sports' new offers for the 2020/21 season - choose how to watch...
Last Updated: 10/09/20 5:21pm
The Premier League is back - and you can watch 207 live games all in one place with a special new Sky Sports offer for the 2020/21 season.
Sky Sports will show more Premier League games than ever before this term - 146 - as well as bringing you exclusive coverage from the Scottish Premiership and 130 live games from the Sky Bet EFL.
But our bumper offering just got even better.
We've teamed up with BT Sport to serve up all the Sky Sports channels plus BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and ESPN together this season, saving you more than 25 per cent.
That means live Premier League - a staggering 207 games - EFL, Carabao Cup and Scottish Premiership, plus Champions League, Europa League and Women's Super League action, all in one place and in HD, for just £40 per month.*
Want all the Sky Sports channels or prefer just our dedicated football channels - Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football?
No problem. There's everything to play for in 2020/21 and you can choose how to watch...
New season, new Sky Sports offers
All offers run until October 10, 2020
Both Sky Sports football channels - £18 a month
Get two football channels - Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football - for the price of one
More than 15% off (usually £22 p/m)
All Sky Sports channels - £23 a month, 18-month contract
Get all EIGHT dedicated Sky Sports channels (plus Sky Sports News)
More than 20% off (usually £30 p/m)
Plus, see every F1 race and watch golf majors, T20 and IPL cricket, NFL and more
All Sky Sports and BT Sport channels - £40 a month, 18-month contract*
All Sky Sports channels + BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and ESPN, all in HD
More than 25% off (usually £55 p/m)
See EFL, Scottish Premiership, Carabao Cup, F1, golf majors, T20 and IPL cricket and NFL via Sky Sports - plus UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Women's Super League via BT Sport
Follow the 2020/21 Premier League season with Sky Sports
Sky Sports will show 146 live Premier League games during the 2020/21 season.
Our bumper offering for the new campaign kicks off on Saturday September 12 as Liverpool face Leeds.
In 2020/21, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:
- 146 exclusively live Premier League matches - or 207 with the Sky Sports/BT offer
- First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season
- The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Patrice Evra
- In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches, plus free match highlights for all games shortly after full-time on the Sky Sports website and app
- Extended highlights On Demand plus Game of the Day
