Michy Batshuayi hints at Crystal Palace return on loan from Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi could be set for a second Crystal Palace loan spell

Michy Batshuayi has hinted he will return to Crystal Palace for a second loan spell from Chelsea.

Palace are in talks with Chelsea over bringing the Belgium striker back to Selhurst Park on a season-long loan.

Batshuayi, whose contract expires next summer, is set to sign a 12-month extension to his current Chelsea deal.

But speaking after scoring twice in his country's 5-1 thrashing of Iceland in the Nations League on Tuesday, he appeared to confirm his return to south London may indeed be imminent.

4:37 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League A2 game between Belgium and Iceland. Highlights of the UEFA Nations League A2 game between Belgium and Iceland.

"Am I going to re-sign at Chelsea to be loaned to Crystal Palace? You're on the right track when you say that. It's something like that," the 26-year-old told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"The most important thing for me is to have playing time for me and to be ready when I come to the national team."

It would be a second loan spell to Selhurst Park in three seasons for the 26-year-old. He scored six goals in 13 appearances in the second half of the 2018/19 season.

Batshuayi has dropped to fourth choice in the pecking order at Chelsea behind Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

He did not play a single minute under Frank Lampard after a substitute appearance against Bournemouth on February 29.

Palace struggled for goals last season with a return of 31 from 38 Premier League matches. Their top goalscorer was Jordan Ayew on nine.

If Palace sign Batshuayi, it would prevent them bringing in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan as Premier League rules stipulate a club cannot loan more than one player from another club in a transfer window.

Palace are interested in former Chelsea forward Jeremie Boga

Palace are lining up Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is determined to leave Selhurst Park during the current transfer window and Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have all shown an interest in the 27-year-old.

If Zaha gets his wish and exits Palace, Roy Hodgson's side are set to target Boga - but are likely to face stiff competition for the Ivory Coast international.

Napoli have already offered £27m for Boga, while Rennes tabled a £20m offer earlier this week. Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen are also set to enter the bidding, with Sassuolo asking for more than £30m.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The men's summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.