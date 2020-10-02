Pick your XI before Jamie Carragher and Nicole Holliday

Jamie Carragher and presenter, influencer and Arsenal fan Nicole Holliday will pick the team of the month for September on Kings of the Premier League this week - but who would make your team?
Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces again to deliver the show for a second season, which airs at 8pm on Sky Sports Premier League on Friday.
But you have the opportunity to pre-empt the guests' selections or assemble your very own ultimate XI from the season so far.
We have included all of the players available for selection, all of whom either top the Power Rankings statistical chart or the Budweiser Kings of the Match fan vote standings. It's packed with Everton players and Carra won't like that...
Use the interactive team selector below to create your XI and share it on Twitter @SkySportsPL using the hashtag #KOTPL.
Trending
- Redknapp expects Man Utd to land Sancho
- Honda to quit F1 at end of 2021 season
- Brewster to sign for Sheffield Utd for £23.5m
- Caniggia's crazy days at Dundee
- Leno relishes No 1 status as Arteta, Klopp give praise
- Carabao Cup QF: Arsenal vs City, Everton vs Man Utd
- Sancho: The state of play ahead of Deadline Day
- Vinicius loan to Spurs confirmed by Benfica
- Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?
- Who will British clubs face in Europa League draw?
Kings of the Premier League returns on Sky Sports
On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate will return to your screens at 8pm on the last Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.
Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.
"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."
Kings Of The Premier League
The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.
Sky Sports' very own Jamie Carragher joins presenter, influencer and Arsenal fan Nicole Holliday for the first show as they lock horns, and occasionally agree, to assemble the ultimate team for September.
The show kicks off on Friday, October 2, with repeats on Saturday and Sunday, and will run throughout the first four months of the Premier League season.
Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune into Sky Sports Premier League at 8pm on Friday to find out...