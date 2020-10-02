Coronavirus: Premier League gives funding to 'more than 1,000' clubs to prepare for football's return

The Premier League says it is supporting "more than 1,000" clubs nationwide to prepare for the resumption of football and the return of supporters to stadia.
The Matchday Support Fund, geared towards helping lower-league clubs across the country suffering the financial repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, is offering:
- 1,090 grants worth £5,545,500
- 913 grants awarded to National League System clubs
- 165 grants awarded to clubs in the Women's Football Pyramid
- 12 grants awarded to Welsh Premier League clubs
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "It is great to see so many clubs have benefited from the Matchday Support Fund, enabling them to make vital preparations at the start of the 2020/21 season.
"I am glad we have been able to build on our ongoing support for the wider football pyramid by helping men's and women's teams throughout the country get their stadiums ready for matches."
More to follow...
