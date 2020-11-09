Premier League table - as it stands

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Trending
- Live Premier League table
- Verstappen takes win and title lead after Hamilton, Mercedes woe
- Race for Europe: Who needs what on final day?
- What is the Europa Conference League?
- Download Instructions
- Fury signs for Wilder 3 - 'You're getting smashed!'
- Phil clears Oosthuizen over water incident
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Monaco GP: The mixed-up grid for F1's famous race
- Terrific Taylor floors Ramirez in undisputed triumph