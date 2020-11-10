Five substitutes: Premier League unlikely to reintroduce rule this season despite strong support

The Premier League is not expected to reintroduce the five-substitute rule this season despite some strong support from at least half of its clubs.

Sky Sports News has surveyed 18 of the 20 teams and, while eight say they are still against it, 10 are in favour, with two of those having changed their mind on the issue in recent weeks.

However, a rule change needs 14 votes to pass and the issue has already been voted down twice at recent meetings - and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told MPs on Tuesday: "I don't see it changing for the foreseeable future".

England's top flight is the only major league in the world not using the new five-sub rule, and there are mixed feelings on the issue throughout the division.

Top managers including Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho support the advent of having five subs available - and they were backed up by the PFA, who want the rule introduced on health and safety grounds, on Monday.

However, Sheffield United are among those to have rejected it, with the club's chief executive Stephen Bettis telling Sky Sports News this week: "We remain suspicious that big clubs simply want to be able to sub-off players to rest them to keep them fresh.

"Of course the bigger the club, the stronger the bench. Any change of rules mid-season will clearly affect the integrity of the league."

However, other clubs outside the top-six are in favour including Brighton, whose chief executive Paul Barber told the Argus newspaper: "It suits (manager) Graham (Potter), it suits our particular game management systems, and the way Graham likes to use his squad and change systems during games.

"We voted positively twice on the idea and if there was to be another vote, we would vote positively again. We are not trying to sway the opinion of anyone else. The idea of players benefitting at this time now an intense fixture schedule is, of course, true. What we don't know is to what extent and whether that favours a particular club over another."

The two outstanding Premier League clubs canvassed by Sky Sports News refused to comment.