Premier League predictions: Wins for Arsenal, Liverpool and more

Fresh from tipping Tottenham to beat Manchester City, our betting expert Jones Knows makes his Premier League predictions with wins for Arsenal and Liverpool.

Fulham vs Everton, Sunday 12.00pm

Everton have used 25 players this season - that's more than any team in the Premier League.

That has been the major problem for Carlo Ancelotti. The drop off in quality from his first-choice XI to his back-ups make Everton a tough team to assess without knowing precisely who will be starting.

The return of Richarlison is an obvious boost as it's been chalk and cheese in terms of performances from the first five games to the last three in which he missed. All those ended in defeat.

A fourth on the spin could be on the cards too against an improving Fulham, who didn't lose too much of my faith in the defeat at West Ham.

There was nothing between the sides there as Scott Parker's 4-4-1-1 formation with Tom Cairney, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Ademola Lookman in support of Aleksandar Mitrovic provided a nice balance in forward areas. That foursome can trouble a shaky Everton defence.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United vs West Ham, Sunday 2.00pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

If relegation is to be staved off this season, Sheffield United need to break this winless run and fast. They are just the fifth team in the Premier League era to take one point from their opening eight games but two of those previous four teams did go onto survive.

However, the other two teams lost their ninth game and went down, so it shows the task ahead if Chris Wilder doesn't pick up three points this Sunday in the 'Carlos Tevez derby'. Key injuries and missing big chances at key points have been their downfall.

The Blades have only had their usual back three of John Egan, Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham on the pitch for 83 minutes this season - O'Connell is out for at least six months and Egan is a doubt this weekend.

An edgy afternoon is likely to be in prospect with under 1.5 goals appealing at 2/1. Since returning to the Premier League, 50 per cent of Sheffield United's matches at Bramall Lane have produced just one goal or less. With West Ham hard to beat playing a back five, this game has a distinct possibility of going the same low-scoring way. I've got the Hammers to sneak it.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Premier League Sunday 22nd November 10:00pm

Leeds vs Arsenal, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League (Play Super 6 Extra here!)

We all love watching Leeds, who have never previously lost three consecutive League games under Marcelo Bielsa.

But that might be about to change.

Bielsa's boys mixed start on their return to the Premier League can be underlined by the defensive issues that have been apparent since their opening day defeat at Liverpool. Whilst no side outside the current top seven have scored more than Leeds' 14 goals, they have the joint-worst defence in the Premier League, along with West Brom.

With Leeds being sexy in attack but vulnerable at the back, they are the type of opponent Mikel Arteta has a habit of being able to deactivate.

On the outside Arteta looks to bred from the same stable as Pep Guardiola but there's more chance of him being related to Sam Allardyce judged on his desire for the defence.

The difference in this one may just well be Arsenal's summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes, who has settled in quickly and in assured fashion, bringing a much sought-after composure to a defence that has come under regular criticism in recent seasons. His threat in the opposition box shouldn't be underestimated either against a side that have shipped eight goals from set pieces this season. He's 33/1 to open the scoring.

I can forsee a very tactically astute Arsenal win in a style very similar to what Leicester did to Leeds in their 4-1 victory.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds United

Arsenal Sunday 22nd November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Liverpool vs Leicester, Sunday 7.15pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Let's be honest, many of the stats we love to consume are worthless when it comes to spotting betting angles. But sometimes they are just too good to ignore.

How about this one?

Leicester City have created the least amount of chances per game from open play in the Premier League this season.

Fewer than Burnley. Fewer than West Brom. But Leicester City are top of the Premier League. Brain frazzled, eh?

Of course, there are many ways to skin a cat in football and winning penalties - Leicester have won seven already this season - is an important skill to possess with VAR in full flow. But a 90-minute average of just 5.1 chances created from open play isn't sustainable in terms of Leicester being a genuine title contender. And, despite Liverpool's injury woes (Leicester have them too, by the way), Brendan Rodgers' side could be in for a reality check at Anfield.

With problems with personnel in defence and Mohamed Salah out due to Covid-19, Jurgen Klopp is likely to undertake the 'attack is the best form of defence' philosophy and there's still enough quality in the form of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to trust Liverpool to get the job done.

When the two clubs met last season, Liverpool won both matches and dominated the shot count 32-5 over the two games. There is a gulf in class. I simply can't resist the temptation of backing a team around Evens that are unbeaten in 63 home league games and that have won 29 of their 30 league outings at Anfield.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Liverpool to win & Liverpool 17+ Shots at 11/4 with Sky Bet

Liverpool

Leicester City Sunday 22nd November 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Burnley vs Crystal Palace, Monday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

This game could be a case of 'first goal wins' - as both clubs are extremely rock solid at seeing a job through when getting their noses in front.

Palace haven't lost a match in 17 attempts when scoring first, winning 13 of those, whilst Burnley have won 14 of their last 18 matches when getting the first goal.

Burnley looked far better organised with the return of Ben Mee in the draw with Brighton but it was a rather toothless showing up the other end. It's no surprise to see they are the lowest scorers in English football with just three goals with just one of those coming from open play. Confidence must be an issue in those forward areas, hence why I'm siding with Palace, who have found the net 12 times already this season - it's the most they ever scored at this stage of a Premier League campaign. They can get the first, and ultimately winning, goal.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley

Crystal Palace Monday 23rd November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Wolves vs Southampton, Monday 8.00pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton Monday 23rd November 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

My instinct when Southampton play is to put faith in them, no matter the opposition. They have 14 Premier League wins to their name in 2020 - only Liverpool (19) and Manchester City (16) have managed more in that period. However, although it pains me to write anything negative regarding Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Saints are overperforming this season according to the performance data, especially in forward areas. I'm sure their current form isn't sustainable without Danny Ings.

And here they are facing a Wolves team that are just so difficult to play against. Saints have had problems against rugged and well-organised opposition in the past as shown by defeats to Burnley, Newcastle and Crystal Palace last season. Wolves are a level above those teams mid-table ranked teams and possess much more quality in forward areas. Can they edge it? Oh, I just can't go against Sir Ralph. I'm on the fence.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Jones Knows' previous predictions...

Newcastle vs Chelsea

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-2

RESULT: 0-2

Aston Villa vs Brighton

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-2

RESULT: 1-2

Tottenham vs Man City

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

RESULT: 2-0

Man Utd vs West Brom

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-0

RESULT: TBC

