Coronavirus: 10 new positive tests at Premier League clubs in latest round of testing

The Premier League has confirmed 10 positive coronavirus tests among players and staff in its latest round of testing.

Newcastle United returned five positive Covid-19 tests over the week and are adjusting protocols as they prepare for their visit to Aston Villa on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Steve Bruce's squad did not train on Monday as scheduled following the outbreak but could return on Tuesday if there are no further positive tests from Sunday's round of testing.

The Newcastle players will discover on Tuesday morning if training is set to return and further testing will be carried out on Wednesday.

A Premier League statement said: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 23 November and Sunday 29 November, 1,381 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 10 new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

This week's number of positive tests is an increase of two from the last round of testing, where eight players and staff were revealed to have tested positive.