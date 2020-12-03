Premier League: Clubs sign off on protocols for the return of fans this weekend

Premier League clubs have decided at a meeting that it will be mandatory for fans to wear masks at all times when they return to stadiums this weekend.

The clubs have signed off on new protocols for returning fans, who will be back in some grounds this weekend for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The protocols have been in the planning since September, and have involved the Premier League, clubs, local councils and safety groups.

Image: Clubs will be ensuring that returning fans follow social distancing guidelines

Clubs will discourage particularly raucous shouting and singing, which might affect other supporters nearby, and fans will be expected to wear masks at all times in the stadium.

The protocols go beyond government rules, which 'advise' mask-wearing in external sports stadia.

The Premier League hopes its meticulous safety precautions will allow more fans to return to stadiums sooner rather than later.

All fans will have to have their own personal ticket (non-transferable), show formal ID and pass a temperature check.

Shouting and singing has not been banned outright, but no hugging or high-fives will be permitted.

Image: West Ham will host the first Premier League game since March to have fans in attendance

The Government will review the present Tier system on December 16, which may lead to more Premier League clubs being allowed to admit fans.

Currently, no professional football club is in tier one, where capacities are set at a maximum of 4,000.

Half of Premier League clubs are in tier two, where capacities cannot go beyond 2,000, with the other half in tier three, where spectators remain barred.

West Ham's match at home to Manchester United on Saturday evening will be the first in the Premier League to welcome spectators since March.

Others are set to follow over the rest of the weekend including the Tottenham v Arsenal derby match on Sunday.