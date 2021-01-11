Tottenham to host Fulham on Wednesday after Aston Villa match postponed

Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Tottenham has been postponed as Villa continue to deal with a coronavirus outbreak - and Spurs will instead play Fulham on Wednesday.

Villa were forced to close their Bodymoor Heath training ground last week after a "significant" outbreak which saw 10 first-team players forced to self-isolate.

Dean Smith's team had to field their youth team for their FA Cup tie with Liverpool, which they lost 4-1, and with the situation showing no signs of improvement, Wednesday's match with Spurs has been called off.

The Premier League confirmed Spurs will instead play Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the same time on Wednesday. The match was originally postponed on December 30.

As a result of the re-arrangement, Fulham's match against Chelsea moves from Friday to 5.30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, while Villa vs Everton moves from Saturday to midday on Sunday, also live on Sky Sports.

A Premier League statement read: "Following Aston Villa's request to rearrange the fixture, and due to the number of players and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in isolation by the club, the Premier League had no other option than to reschedule the game."

The Premier League added it had enhanced its Covid-19 protocols with immediate effect this week, in addition to reimplementing a twice-weekly testing programme.

A Spurs club statement said: "Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Aston Villa for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected."

1:46 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the Premier League must find solutions to a potential fixture backlog

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho had challenged the Premier League to "show leadership" and not punish Tottenham with further postponements over coronavirus concerns.

Mourinho said it would be "completely impossible" for another one of Spurs' league games to be cancelled and said teams should be ready to play with the minimum 14 players.

Details of a new date for Tottenham's match at Villa Park will be confirmed in due course.

Image: Check out all the live football in store on Sky Sports

Tue Jan 12: Sheff Utd vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 6pm

Tue Jan 12: Wolves vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thur Jan 14: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 16: Leeds vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 16: Fulham vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 12.00pm

Sun Jan 17: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 17: Liverpool vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Jan 17: Man City vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Jan 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Jan 19: Leicester vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Wed Jan 20: Leeds vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures

Premier League games to be rearranged

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Burnley vs Fulham

Everton vs Man City

Fulham vs Tottenham

Man City vs Southampton