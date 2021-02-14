Who is your club's best signing of the PL era?

The Premier League has witnessed many footballing greats in its 29-year history, but who ranks as your club's best signing?

England's top flight has been home to some of the biggest stars in the world since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

Many clubs have nurtured and grown talented youngsters into world-class professionals, but big-name players from around the world have taken the game on these shores onto another level.

Deciding which player at your club has had the greatest impact is no easy task, not least when there are no criteria in place other than the players in question must have been purchased while the club was in the Premier League.

Image: Is Mohamed Salah Liverpool's best ever Premier League signing?

Sounds simple, doesn't it? As part of this week's Monday Night coverage, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville will join presenter David Jones to assess the list of candidates for the greatest ever signing.

Back in December, Cristiano Ronaldo fended off competition from Thierry Henry and Eric Cantona to be crowned the best Premier League transfer according to the Transfer Show panel.

But with some star names controversially left outside the top 20, we want to know which player you feel has had the biggest impact at your club.

Watch Monday Night Football from 7pm ahead of Chelsea's home Premier League clash with Newcastle. Join the debate and give your opinion in the comments below.

If you are using skysports.com you can comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.