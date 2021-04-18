Premier League Hall of Fame to launch: Watch a special show on Sky Sports on Monday

The Premier League's official Hall of Fame will kick off on Monday and Sky Sports will be bringing you a special show to celebrate the launch.

The Premier League will announce the first two inductees on Monday alongside a shortlist of additional nominees which fans will be able to vote for future inclusion.

Sky Sports will have a show dedicated to the brand new Hall of Fame, starting at 6pm on Monday on Sky Sports Premier League, hosted by Kelly Cates.

Premier League Hall Of Fame Monday 19th April 6:00pm

What is the Premier League Hall of Fame?

The Premier League announced plans for a Hall of Fame back in February 2020.

The original launch for the Premier League Hall of Fame on March 19, 2020, was postponed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our fans around the world can look back and celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers

The Hall of Fame will recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of those who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

To be eligible for the Premier League Hall of Fame this year, players must have been retired as of August 2020, and only a player's Premier League career is considered in his candidacy.

'A place for the very best'

"Since 1992, the Premier League has been home to world-class players who have defined generations and provided us with compelling football season after season," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"A place in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the very best. It will be an occasion for our fans around the world to look back over the years and help us celebrate some truly exceptional playing careers."

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction.