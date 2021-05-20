Premier League kits 2021/22: New home and away designs from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and more

The 2020/21 season isn't over but next season's kits have already been on show - including in the FA Cup final. See which Premier League sides have announced theirs...

Arsenal

Image: Kieran Tierney sports Arsenal's new retro away shirt

Arsenal have unveiled their new light yellow away strip for the 2021/22 season, paying tribute to the 1971 Double winners, with the slogan "Inspired by the past, ready for the future".

The current badge is replaced by the famous single cannon, which first graced the Arsenal shirt at the start of the 1921/22 season - a century ago.

There are intricate details to this design, with the club motto "Victoria Concordia Crescit" embroidered on the hem of the shirt, which is accompanied by yellow shorts and socks.

The return of the cannon 💥



Inspired by the past, ready for the future.@adidasfootball | #createdwithadidas — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2021

Chelsea

Image: Chelsea's new home kit for 2021-22 features an 'abstract, kaleidoscopic' design

Chelsea's 2021/22 home kit is made with 100 percent recycled polyester fabric and inspired by the "abstract, kaleidoscopic designs of optical art," according to kitmaker Nike.

Traditional blue is paired with a yellow trim, while "CFC" is knitted into the back neck.

Everton

Image: Luca Digne with Everton's new 'Black Watch' away kit for next season

Everton's newly launched away kit for the 2021/22 season pays homage to one of the Toffees' earliest strips.



The retro hummel offering is inspired by the kit worn by the Everton team of 1881/82 - a side that came to be nicknamed 'The Black Watch'.

The black shirt with statement burnt orange sash and accompanying black shorts and black socks will be worn by Carlo Ancelotti's side in their final Premier League fixture of the 2020/21 campaign at Manchester City.

Liverpool

Liverpool's 2021/22 home kit pays homage to when the Reds introduced a full red kit for the first time in the club's history in 1964, on the basis it would provide them with a psychological edge.

The full red kit represents power, complemented by the injection of energy in the form of the glow of bright crimson, with the bolted pinstripes representing this sense of danger and is made from 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric.