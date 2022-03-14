Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Premier League review: Man Utd's resurgence, but same old Spurs? Chelsea's touch of fortune, Arsenal's juggernaut and Everton's bad weekend

After a weekend of renewed hope for some and concerns mounting for others - look away Everton - Ron Walker is joined by digital football journalists Zinny Boswell and Dan Sansom on the latest Essential Football Podcast to chew the fat on a big round of Premier League games.

Part 1 | What does Man Utd's win over Spurs mean for the top-four race? Where did Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden return to form come from? Was it same-old Spurs on the big stage? Plus: Chelsea fans give us their thoughts on the situation at Stamford Bridge, Trevoh Chalobah gets away with a big penalty shout and Kai Havertz continues to impress.

Part 2 | Just how comfortable were Arsenal in their win over Leicester? Could Aaron Ramsdale be England's No 1 by the World Cup? Are Everton really in the mire after Frank Lampard loses his unbeaten home record? Plus: A big win for Watford, Jesse Marsch gets off the mark at Leeds and Southampton's streaks continue to confuse.

