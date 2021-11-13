Newcastle United transfer rumours: January transfer window targets

All the latest Newcastle transfer news, rumours and gossip, as new manager Eddie Howe prepares for the January transfer window...

Which players have been linked?

Amanda Staveley is set to hand new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe a £200m transfer war chest to spend over the next three years without breaching Financial Fair Play regulations (Daily Mail, November 13).

Three Manchester United players - Donny Van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard are on Eddie Howe's radar in January as Newcastle look to strengthen for the second half of the season (Daily Mirror, November 12).

Howe wants to make Aaron Ramsey one of his first signings but face competiton from Everton to land the Juventus midfielder, who commands a £400,000-a-week salary (The Sun via Goal, November 10).

Newcastle face a fight to sign Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette with defending LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid keen on a free transfer (The Sun, November 9).

Image: Alexandre Lacazette

Newcastle are reportedly trying to hijack Marseille's move for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi (Daily Mirror, November 5).

Newcastle have made Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen their number one transfer target, according to reports (The Sun, November 5).

Newcastle want to follow RB Leipzig's model and focus on up-and-coming talent, with teenage forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg a £17m target (Sport, November 1).

Tottenham could let Dele Alli leave the club as soon as January and there is likely to be interest in the England midfielder from Newcastle United (The Sun, October 30).

Newcastle's new owners are looking at Watford forward Ismaila Sarr as a potential first new signing in January, but the Hornets appear determined to hang on to their biggest asset. (Daily Mail, October 29).

Newcastle and Chelsea have reportedly been alerted to the possibility of signing Eden Hazard in January, with the Belgian attacker struggling for game time at the Bernabeu. (Daily Mail, October 29).

Newcastle want to bring Wolves defender Conor Coady to the club in January (Sun on Sunday, October 24)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the list of Newcastle United's potential targets under their new ownership (Daily Telegraph, October 21).

Newcastle United will have a January transfer budget of only £50m despite there being room for another £140m under Financial Fair Play rules (Sunday Telegraph, October 17).

Newcastle are set to battle it out with Manchester United and Chelsea, among others, for England midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham (The Daily Express, October 14).

The Magpies are understood to be in regular contact with the agents of Chelsea striker Timo Werner (The Sun, October 14).

Image: Timo Werner has reportedly been offered to Newcastle

Newcastle hope to sign out-of-favour Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet in January (Sport, October 13).

Newcastle will target a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana in January, despite him being a long-term injury absentee (Daily Star, October 13).

Newcastle are plotting potential moves for Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly, according to the Daily Mirror (October 10).

Newcastle are keen on signing PSG forward Mauro Icardi, although Spurs and Juventus are also understood to be interested in the player (Mail on Sunday, October 10); Icardi will turn down the chance to join Newcastle United because his wife Wanda Nara does not want to move from Paris (The Sun, October 14)

Newcastle are interested in bringing Burnley's James Tarkowski and Manchester United's Lingard to St James' Park in January (Daily Express, October, 9).

Demba Ba has offered to come out of retirement to play for Newcastle United's new owners. (Daily Star, October 9)

Philippe Coutinho's representatives are reported to have already made contact with Newcastle's new owners to find out if there is any interest in their client (Daily Mirror, October 9).