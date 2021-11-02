Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah tops Premier League form chart again

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the past five matchdays...

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has topped the form chart for yet another week. His seven-game goal streak ended in the 2-2 draw with Brighton, but the 29-year-old still registered the assist for Jordan Henderson's opener at Anfield.

Meanwhile, title challengers Chelsea moved three points clear atop the Premier League table with a 3-1 win at Newcastle, with Reece James netting twice to leapfrog team-mate Ben Chilwell (No 7) into runner-up spot.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Versatile Burnley summer signing Maxwel Cornet (No 3) netted his third goal in two games during the win against Brentford, with right-back Matthew Lowton (No 8) also among the top performers after nodding home his side's second goal.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (No 4) scored for the second game running in a 2-0 victory at Leicester, with 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale (No 5) producing a spectacular save to keep his fourth clean sheet - while Foxes creator Youri Tielemans (No 6) retained a top-10 standing.

Leeds forward Rodrigo (No 9) scored for the second successive game to fire himself among the elite performers with the winner at Norwich, while Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher (No 10) scored and assisted for Crystal Palace in a stunning 2-0 win at Manchester City.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...