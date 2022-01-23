Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Renato Sanches has put talks over a new contract with Lille on hold because of increased transfer interest from Arsenal (Daily Mirror, January 22).

Arsenal's attempts to lure Dusan Vlahovic to the club from Fiorentina have hit a stumbling block after the striker tested positive for coronavirus (Daily Mirror, January 23) .Arsenal could need to pay around £15m in agent fees if they are to sign the Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in January (The Times, January 22). Arsenal are reportedly set to make Dusan Vlahovic the club's second-highest paid player in an attempt to finally lure him to London (The Sun, January 20); Vlahovic prefers to wait until the summer before making a decision on his future, but Fiorentina are open to a sale in January (Sky Sports, January 18); Arsenal have tabled a £50m offer for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, and have offered Lucas Torreira as a makeweight in the deal (Daily Mirror, January 17); Arsenal have sounded out Barcelona about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the Gunners attempting to sell the striker before pushing through a deal for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic (Daily Star on Sunday, January 16); Arsenal are desperate to beat other clubs to the punch by wrapping up a deal for Dusan Vlahovic this month but must meet Fiorentina's £75m valuation (Daily Mirror, January 13). Arsenal retain a strong interest in Vlahovic but will find it difficult to complete a deal this month due to the size of the transfer fee needed to sign the Fiorentina striker (Sky Sports, January 12); Arsenal are ready to press ahead with an ambitious move for Vlahovic, which could pave the way for Eddie Nketiah to join Crystal Palace (Evening Standard, January 11); Arsenal are prepared to finance a big-money deal for Vlahovic (Daily Mirror, January 11); Arsenal must commit a staggering £150m if they want to complete a move for priority January target Vlahovic (Daily Mail, January 10).

Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria (The Sun, January 20); Man Utd and Arsenal have been put on red alert after Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl admitted transfer target Zakaria could leave (The Sun, January 18); Denis Zakaria has told Gladbach he will quit the club in the summer - with Arsenal already expressing an interest (The Sun, December 30).

Arsenal believe a loan deal to sign Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will prove too expensive to complete this month (Daily Telegraph, January 20); Arsenal are in talks with Lyon over a move for £38m-rated midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, a key target for the club's technical director Edu (Daily Star, January 1).

Burnley have joined Arsenal in showing interest in Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder Mislav Orsic (The Sun, January 20).

Arsenal's efforts to sign Arthur Melo have been hindered by the Italian side's inability to land preferred replacement Bruno Guimares (Sunday Express, January 23). Arthur Melo's agent visited Arsenal's London Colney training ground in midweek and the Juventus midfielder has reached a verdict over a January transfer (Daily Mirror, January 22). Arsenal want to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan, with the Brazilian's agent in London on Wednesday for talks with the Gunners (Sky Sports, January 19); Arsenal are pushing hard to land Arthur on loan before the transfer window slams shut in less than a fortnight, but the Serie A giants are playing hardball with the terms of the deal (Daily Star, January 19); Arsenal target Arthur is ready to fly into London after Juventus made the decision to let him leave on loan (The Sun, January 15); Juventus have ruled out a loan move this month for Arsenal target Arthur but would consider a permanent deal (Daily Mail, January 14); Arsenal are in talks over a possible loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur (Daily Mirror, January 13); Juventus are expected to make a decision on whether Arthur can leave on loan after Wednesday night's Supercoppa final against Inter Milan (Sky Sports, January 12).

Arsenal's bid to find a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks set to drag on, with reports suggesting that their chances of signing Alexander Isak have been dealt a setback (Daily Express, January 19).

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum after it was revealed he has an emotional attachment to the club (Daily Mirror, January 14).

Arsenal are ready to make a second offer for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, but the Brazilian club are not keen on selling the player before February's Club World Cup (The Express, January 14).

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, who will then be entering the final year of his contract (Daily Mirror, January 13); Arsenal are interested in Tielemans but a move in January is unlikely (Goal, January 13).

Arsenal and West Ham are battling it out for the signature of Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic (The Sun, January 13).

Vickery: Arthur is an Arteta-style player

South American football expert Tim Vickery:

"It's been striking over the last few years how Brazilian midfielders have struggled when they've come to Europe. They've struggled with the extra intensity of the European game.

"Arthur fits into that category. He was the great hope when he was developing at Gremio in Brazil. We instantly thought 'Barcelona' - he was made to measure for Barcelona. He went there, it started off pretty well, but it hasn't gone well since.

"Now he's spending most of his time on the bench at Juventus. I'm told by European-based Brazilian correspondents that part of the problem is that he went a little bit off the rails with his off-field behaviour.

"But there is a player there and there is an Arteta-style player there. With his capacity to retain possession, to receive and play the ball on the half-turn, his career can be put back on the right track because he is a talent."

What type of player is Bruno Guimaraes?

Arsenal have also been linked with Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

South American football expert Tim Vickery:

"Arsenal are light in central-midfield positions as Arteta said recently, and Bruno Guimaraes is strong, competitive, box-to-box but a little bit dependent on his right foot. He has had problems against teams who press. He won an Olympic gold medal in Brazil starting that game.

"At senior level, Brazil had a look at him and left him out last time, but they're about to name their squad in a couple of hours. Premier League managers will be casting worried looks on that Brazil squad!

"Bruno Guimaraes will hope that he's in, and he's certainly a player who could do a job at Arsenal. He's never going to be a world-beater but he could be a useful player to have."

Arsenal have completed the signing of wonderkid Lino Da Cruz Sousa from West Brom as Mikel Arteta makes his first move of the January window (Daily Mail, January 12).

Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt to sign Aaron Ramsey and bring the Welshman back to the Emirates (The Sun on Sunday, January 9).

Barcelona are ready to join Arsenal in the race to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches (The Sun, January 7).

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Alexander Isak after Real Sociedad banned him from joining Barcelona (The Sun, January 3).

Arsenal are potential suitors for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz with Mikel Arteta keen to add some defensive strength to his central-midfield options. (The Sun, January 2).

Juventus have slapped a price tag of around £29.4m on Arsenal and Tottenham target Dejan Kulusevski ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports (Daily Express, December 30).

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Al Hilal are prepared to pay the entirety of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £350,000-a-week wage to tempt the Arsenal striker to Saudi Arabia (Daily Mail, January 20); Al Nassr have offered to sign Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season (Sky Sports, January 19); Juventus are ready to make an offer for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after losing Federico Chiesa to a season-ending injury (The Sun, January 14); Aubameyang has been seen in an Arsenal shirt for the first time since being axed by Mikel Arteta (The Sun, January 12); Arsenal will consider suitable offers for Aubameyang, with a January exit not ruled out for the striker (Sky Sports, January 4); Arsenal are touting Aubameyang around Europe's leading clubs but fear having to sell him at a much lower value and that his £350,000 weekly wage might prove a barrier to any deal (Daily Mail, January 4).

Arsenal are willing to let defenders Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares leave the club in January as they look to refresh their right-back options (The Sun, January 20); Atletico Madrid are considering a loan move for Arsenal right-back Cedric (Sky Sports, January 7).

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny could be on his way out of the Emirates in the winter transfer window with Fenerbahce keen to bring him back to Turkey (The Sun, January 19); Elneny has emerged as a possible January target for Newcastle (The Sun, December 10); Elneny's father has played down talk that his son's contract with Arsenal, which expires at the end of the season, was about to be terminated early (Daily Mirror, November 29).

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Eddie Nketiah but they face competition for the Arsenal striker from another Premier League side (Sky Sports, January 7); Bayer Leverkusen are keen to sign Nketiah on a pre-contract agreement (The Sun, January 2); Arsenal's renewed interest in using Nketiah more frequently might not pay dividends with a January move to West Ham or Brighton still possible (The Sun, December 24).

Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly rejected Arsenal's latest contract offer, leaving boss Mikel Arteta with a striker dilemma ahead of the January transfer window (Daily Mirror, December 27); Lacazette admits his agents are already sounding out potential suitors as the clock winds down on his Arsenal career (Daily Mirror, November 28).

Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino is being tracked by Barcelona (The Sun, December 23).

Arsenal have told Marseille they do not want to sell William Saliba, the defender who is currently on loan at the Stade Velodrome and has impressed in Ligue 1 this season (Daily Mirror, January 14). William Saliba has refused to reveal where he will be playing next season as he snubbed a question over his Arsenal future (The Sun, December 13).

Arsenal are facing a battle to hold onto rising strike starlet Khayon Edwards amid mounting interest from clubs in England and abroad, including London rivals Chelsea (Daily Mail, December 13).

Arsenal could sell club-record buy Nicolas Pepe after England youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka stole his spot (The Sun, November 27)

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Harry Clarke - Hibernian, loan

Folarin Balogun - Middlesbrough, loan

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Roma, loan

Brook Norton-Cuffy - Lincoln, loan

Sead Kolasinac - Marseille, free

Pablo Mari - Udinese, loan

