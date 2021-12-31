Man City transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man City transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Man City been linked with?

Real Madrid are serious contenders to beat Manchester City and Manchester United in the race for superstar Erling Haaland (The Sun, December 21).

Fiorentina would prefer to sell Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League over striking a deal with Juventus in a major boost for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, it has emerged (Daily Express, December 6).

The latest players linked with a Man City exit

Barcelona are hoping to sign Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte next summer, after completing the transfer of fellow Spain international Ferran Torres from the Premier League champions earlier this week (Sun, December 31).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is on Newcastle's list of January targets as Eddie Howe attempts to keep them in the Premier League (Daily Mail, November 26).

Confirmed Man City signings

No signings

Confirmed Man City departures

Ferran Torres - Barcelona, £46.3m

Man City contract news

Manchester City are ready to rocket Bernardo Silva alongside the highest earners in their history to keep him at the Etihad and double his wages to around £300,000-a-week (Sun on Sunday, December 18).

Manchester City are set to hand full-back Joao Cancelo a bumper new contract extension (Daily Star Sunday, December 18).

Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez's contract (The Sun, November 30).

Manchester City will step up their attempts to secure Raheem Sterling to a long-term contract following his goalscoring return to Pep Guardiola's team and interest from Barcelona (Daily Telegraph, November 26).

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

