Man Utd transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Manchester United are stalling on making an official bid for RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara, with Newcastle United set to make an offer for the midfielder (The Mirror, January 16).

Manchester United are favourites to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer, according to reports in Italy (Daily Express, January 14).

Manchester United are plotting a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool (Daily Mirror, January 13).

Manchester United are to go head to head with top-four rivals Arsenal in their pursuit of Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey this month (Daily Mirror, January 13); United have a strong interest in Lamptey, but their £30m valuation is £10m short of Brighton's asking price (Daily Mail, January 12).

Liverpool and Manchester United look set to miss out on Kingsley Coman, with the winger set to sign a lucrative new contract at Bayern Munich (Daily Mail, January 8).

Manchester United have made signing a midfielder their No.1 priority this summer - with Declan Rice reportedly top of their wishlist (The Sun, January 7); United are preparing a summer bid for Rice but are expected to need to spend £100m to secure his signature (The Sun, January 3); West Ham's disappointing December has given United a major boost in their hopes of signing £100m-rated Rice (The Sun, January 2).

United are reported to be in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou on a free transfer (Daily Mail, January 7).

United are determined to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this month (The Sun, January 6); Neves is one of a number of players United have been looking at in their search for a new midfielder (Sky Sports, December 5); United will have to compete with Chelsea for Neves in January (The Sun, December 27).

Ralf Rangnick looks like he will be unable to lure Erling Haaland to Manchester United despite initial plans to do so (Sunday Mirror, January 9); Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Haaland in the summer and believe his mind is already made up on joining Real Madrid (Daily Star, January 8); Haaland has reportedly been told by his club that he must decide his future by the end of January as speculation continues (Daily Mail, January 5)

United target Julian Alvarez's agent is reportedly on his way to the United Kingdom for a transfer meeting (Daily Express, January 3); United are ready to pay the £16.8m release clause to sign Alvarez in January, having edged ahead of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan in the race for the 21-year-old (Sport, January 1); United have been linked with a move to sign Alvarez from River Plate (Daily Express, December 22).

Barcelona are reportedly looking to prise Anthony Martial from United by offering Ousmane Dembele in a swap deal (The Sun, January 3).

United and Liverpool are interested in Leeds youngster Charlie Cresswell (Mirror, January 3).

Jose Mourinho is out to hijack United's move for Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and tempt him to join Roma instead (The Sun, January 2); United are in advanced talks to sign Marseille midfielder Kamara (Sunday Express, December 18); Kamara is one of a number of players United have been looking at in their search for a new midfielder (Sky Sports, December 5).

United have a contingency plan in place in case Edinson Cavani leaves next month, with the club reportedly lining up a swoop for Mauro Icardi (Daily Mail, December 30).

Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick is targeting four German wonderkids for potential transfers - Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, Borussia Monchengladbach's Luca Netz, RB Leipzig's Eric Martel and Bochum's Armel Bella-Kotchap (The Sun, December 27).

Chris Armas's arrival at United could give the club a boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams after they worked together for three years at New York Red Bulls (Daily Mail, December 24).

Ralf Rangnick will reportedly be given a huge £8.5m bonus if he convinces Haaland to join United (Daily Express, December 2); Rangnick could receive up to £100m in January to strengthen his squad (Daily Mirror, December 2). United believe Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival at Old Trafford will give them an edge in the race to sign Haaland next summer (The Sun, November 28).

Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports (The Sun, January 10); Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is 'almost certain' to leave Lazio by the summer, amid his rift with Maurizio Sarri, having been previously linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid (The Sun, December 21).

United target Amadou Haidara has revealed he was a supporter of the Premier League club when growing up (Daily Mail, December 16); Ralf Rangnick is keen on bringing RB Leipzig midfielder Haidara to Old Trafford and the Bundesliga side are concerned about a release clause in his contract (Daily Mirror, December 10); Haidara will become Ralf Rangnick's first signing next month - if United pay his £32m release clause now (Sun, December 5).

Barcelona are reportedly looking to prise Anthony Martial from United by offering Ousmane Dembele in a swap deal (The Sun, January 3); Sevilla have had an offer to sign Martial on loan for the remainder of the season rejected by United (Sky Sports, December 28); United have opened the door for Martial to leave Old Trafford - but only if the deal is right for the club (Daily Mail, December 27); Martial held talks over his future with Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday as the France striker eyes a move away from United next month (Daily Telegraph, December 23); Martial's preference is to join Sevilla if he is to leave United next month (Sky Sports, December 21). Newcastle are plotting a sensational loan move for United striker Martial as they look to ease relegation worries (Daily Mirror, December 20).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Juan Mata is refusing to commit his future to Manchester United as the prospect of a return to Spain looks more likely (TeamTalk, January 15)

Flamengo want to make Andreas Pereira's loan from Manchester United permanent and have offered £8m for his services (The Sun, January 15).

Southampton have enquired about signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson (Football Insider, January 15); Ralf Rangnick has asked Henderson to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place (January, 14); Rangnick has confirmed that Henderson wants to leave Manchester United but the Man Utd boss has told the out-of-favour goalkeeper to stay. "A couple of weeks ago he asked me [if he could leave] but I told him I'd rather have him stay until the end of the season," the manager said after the win over Aston Villa," Rangnick said. (talkSPORT, January 10).

Ralf Rangnick wants Donny Van de Beek to stay and prove himself at Old Trafford (January 14); Manchester United have offered Van de Beek on loan to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund with the Dutchman struggling for game time at Old Trafford (Manchester Evening News, January 13); United outcast van de Beek could leave Old Trafford in January and he is reportedly considering his options after failing to establish himself as a regular under Ralf Rangnick (Daily Mail, January 5); Van de Beek might be stuck at Old Trafford because of a row between his previous agent, who he fired back in October, and current representative (Daily Mirror, January 2).

Eric Bailly is not expected to leave Manchester United on loan in this window amid interest from AC Milan (Sky Sports, January 12).

Tottenham have made contact with Jesse Lingard's camp over a potential move to north London (Football London, January 11); Lingard looks set to perform a January U-turn with a transfer deal between Manchester United and West Ham in the pipeline (Daily Star, January 8); West Ham are ready to make a further offer for Lingard as the Old Trafford club consider cashing in on him (Daily Express, January 4); Lingard is expected to see out the remainder of the season at United before leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer (Daily Telegraph, December 21).

Derby County are keen to sign Manchester United's Amad Diallo on loan, as Wayne Rooney turns to his former club to bolster his squad in the January transfer window (Daily Mail, January 10); Birmingham City are closing in on a loan deal for Manchester United's Amad Diallo (Sunday Mirror, January 9).

Man Utd are ready to send Swedish starlet Anthony Elanga out on loan to the Championship (The Sun on Sunday, January 9).

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes slammed rumours linking him with a transfer to Barcelona (The Sun, January 10); Barcelona will switch their attentions to Manchester United's Fernandes in the summer if they are unable to secure a deal to sign Erling Haaland (The Sun, January 8).

Everton are allegedly plotting a shock transfer swoop for Manchester United starlet James Garner (The Sun, January 8).

Ethan Galbraith could be the next Manchester United youngster recalled from a loan spell, with multiple Championship clubs interested in the midfielder currently playing for Doncaster (Daily Mail, January 8)

Paris Saint-Germain could reignite their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer (Daily Star, January 11); Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at Manchester United (Mail on Sunday, January 9); Ronaldo is ready to quit United if the club's next managerial appointment is not to his liking (Daily Star, January 7).

United are facing an exodus of players that could hit double figures before the start of next season, with a staggering 17 players said to be unhappy (Daily Mail, January 6).

Paul Pogba has moved to dismiss reports he has been offered a new Manchester United deal worth £500,000-per-week (Mail on Sunday, January 9); Pogba has not been offered a new contract since last summer and is still deciding whether to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Contrary to media reports, Pogba, whose contract at United runs until the end of June, has not been offered a new deal since last summer and that offer has not yet been accepted or rejected. He can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in the January transfer window, but is increasingly likely to wait until the summer before making a decision on his future (Sky Sports, January 8).

United have offered Pogba a new contract worth £500,000 per week (The Sun, January 7); Pogba can talk to European clubs about a pre-contract for next season but he will return from injury at United before making any decision on his future (Daily Telegraph, January 5); United are not currently negotiating a January Pogba sale, according to reports (The Sun, December 28); Xavi has told his Barcelona bosses not to pursue a summer move for Pogba after meeting with his agent Mino Raiola (Daily Mail, December 17).

Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing United youngster Charlie Wellens to Roma (The Sun, January 3); Mourinho is reportedly keen on signing Wellens (Daily Star, December 28).

Ethan Laird is set to be loaned out again by United after he was recalled from a temporary spell with Swansea City (Daily Mirror, January 3).

Edinson Cavani, whom Barcelona are reported to be interested in signing, has informed Ralf Rangnick he will not depart Manchester United during this transfer window (The Guardian, January 10); Cavani could be on his way to Brazil with Corinthians interested in the unsettled United striker (Daily Mail, December 24); United will fight to keep Cavani at Old Trafford next month amid interest from Barcelona (The Sun, December 21); Cavani only wants to join Barcelona on a short-term contract, according to reports (Daily Express, December 20); Cavani's brother has dropped a hint that the striker could be looking to leave United in the near future (Daily Mail, December 14); Cavani wants to leave United and join Barcelona when his contract expires next summer (The Times, December 3); Cavani is set to lead a six-man exodus at United as Ralf Rangnick begins his reign at Old Trafford (Mirror, December 3).

Man Utd contract news

Marcus Rashford faces a big decision over his future at United as he prepares to open talks over a new contract (Daily Mail, January 12).

Anthony Elanga is set for a new deal at United after impressing Ralf Rangnick (Daily Telegraph, December 17).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

No signings

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Axel Tuanzebe - Napoli, loan until end of season

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

