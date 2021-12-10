Covid-19: Premier League managers discuss disrupted preparations amid threat of coronavirus outbreaks

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, Premier League managers have revealed how the threat of infections has hampered preparations for this weekend's fixtures.

The busy Christmas period already brings the prospect of fixture congestion and injuries, without the complications brought on by the threat of Covid-related disruption.

Concerns from managers come hot on the heels of Tottenham's match at Brighton on Sunday being postponed following an extensive Covid-19 outbreak at the north London club.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith admits the club are waiting anxiously on Covid-19 test results ahead of the Premier League clash against Manchester United at Carrow Road.

Smith feels none of the current concerns within the Norwich squad are linked to their 3-0 defeat to a now Covid-ravaged Tottenham last week, but nevertheless faces a nervous wait to get confirmation if any of his players will be ruled out of the United match because of a positive PCR result.

"We have got a couple of knocks and have got a couple of Covid-related issues that we are waiting on results for this morning," Smith said.

"I can't really let you in on any names, but there's a couple of players whom we are worried about, so we have tested and we will wait for the PCR results back on them.

"(They are) just feeling a little bit unwell, not likely to be linked to the game last week with Tottenham. It is just in general, I think (like) with the whole nation, (we are) holding our breaths at the moment."

'Villa players to receive fresh Covid guidance'

Steven Gerrard says his Aston Villa players are to receive more information on Covid-19 protection as football attempts to prevent the new Omicron variant from disrupting the sport.

It comes after Tottenham had two matches - their Europa Conference League game with Rennes, and the Brighton trip - postponed within days of each other following an outbreak.

"I had a conversation last night with (chief executive) Christian Purslow," Villa boss Gerrard said ahead of his return to former club Liverpool on Saturday.

"He's going to come down on Monday and address the players in more detail.

"But we have been told and warned that things are changing all the time. Just to be careful and look after ourselves."

Tottenham's Europa League Conference game with Rennes on Thursday was postponed after Spurs said up to 13 players and staff had been struck down by coronavirus, while Leicester have also lost several players to Covid-19.

Gerrard said: "I obviously sympathise with Antonio (Conte). It's a concern for myself and every other manager.

"There was a situation here before I came and you've always got that lingering paranoia about the what ifs.

"It is a virus that has not gone. We're not through the woods and it's changing all the time.

"So you've got to be as careful as you can because you don't want to be in a situation where you're losing players, which obviously affects points."