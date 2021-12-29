Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Burnley can nick a draw at Manchester United

Fresh from tipping up Leicester to beat Liverpool at 13/2 and Brighton to draw with Chelsea, Jones Knows sees issues for Man Utd vs Burnley.

Manchester United vs Burnley, Thursday 8.15pm

Manchester United have always been a club that rival supporters love to hate, especially in the Sir Alex Ferguson days. But there was always an underlying level of respect there due to their incredible winning mentality, never-say-die attitude and ability to function as a team.

This current United side are easy to dislike and hard to respect.

Gary Neville labelled them "whingers" after yet another disjointed display at Newcastle where the core principles of all successful Ralf Rangnick teams were completely neglected. There was no cohesion. No chemistry. No intelligent pressing. It annoyed me watching them.

In two games against Norwich and Newcastle, arguably the two worst teams in the Premier League, David de Gea has been called upon to make 12 saves. To put that into context, Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson has made the same amount of saves in his last eight games. United remain a team with huge organisational problems.

Of course, the savvy Rangnick could find a solution and United may just go 'bang' such is their frightening level of talent in forward areas but I must make decisions on what the data and my eyes are telling me. And those factors scream to me that United are overestimated with quotes of 4/11 on a home win, equating to a 73 per cent chance of them winning this match. I'd have it closer to 55 per cent on what I've seen at Norwich and Newcastle.

Sean Dyche's men have drawn eight of their 15 Premier League games this season, showcasing a hard to beat tendency but an inability to put teams away. That strong chin added to their excellent organisation skills and the sensational form of Nick Pope at the moment, makes them capable of causing more issues for this frustrating United side.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (4/1 with Sky Bet)