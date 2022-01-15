Premier League predictions: Jones Knows tips Sunday wins for Liverpool and West Ham

The Premier League returns with an exciting set of matches this weekend and our tipster Jones Knows has got you covered for insights, predictions and betting angles.

Liverpool vs Brentford, Sunday 2pm

In terms of timing, this is a fantastic time to be playing your away fixture at Anfield. The absences of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could make this a tricky afternoon for Jurgen Klopp's attack against the Brentford low-block that is well-versed at nullifying elite attacks.

However, one thing you need if you are plotting a potential upset away from home is for your goalkeeper to perform to a man of the match level of performance. On what we've seen from Alvero Fernandez since he replaced the injured David Raya, he's not capable of such heroics at Anfield. Just one clean sheet in 13 appearances doesn't make for good reading, especially as Raya was responsible for three shutouts in Brentford's first five Premier League games this season. The Bees will be a tough nut to crack but Liverpool are taken to find a way through and win a 'job done' type of game. That makes the home win and under 2.5 goals angle an appealing way in.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Liverpool to win and under 2.5 goals (5/2 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Leeds, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: West Ham vs Leeds, live on Sky Sports

If someone has a hotline to Declan Rice, tell him to please keep shooting from range.

It's most certainly remains a wise tactic to keep on nibbling at Rice's odds to score and hit the target from outside the box. He's fired six shots on target in his last 12 fixtures and had three shots on goal, two from outside the box, in the FA Cup meeting between these two last weekend. Leeds' tactic of man-to-man marking does leave space for central midfielders to get into shooting positions so Rice is worth following across all the relevant markets.

Quotes of 14/1 are worth playing for him to score from range as is the 7/2 for him to have a shot on target from outside the box in a game West Ham should prove their ruthlessness in both boxes yet again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Declan Rice to score from outside the box (14/1 with Sky Bet)