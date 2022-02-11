Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Leicester will draw at West Ham

Let our tipster Jones Knows take you into the Premier League weekend as he provides his insight, predictions and betting angles.

Any midweek winners for Jones Knows? 20+ booking points each team in Newcastle vs Everton: 5/4

50+ booking points in Aston Villa vs Leeds: 6/5

Brentford +3 handicap vs Man City: 4/5

Under 2.5 goals in Burnley vs Man Utd: Evens

Best Bet: Under 13.5 total goals in six PL matches: 100/30

Norwich vs Manchester City, Saturday 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Norwich City

Manchester City Saturday 12th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Until Manchester City start showing me otherwise, I want to back against the market expectation of goals in their fixtures.

The expectation for this fixture for total goals is set at 3.5 - that looks high to me as I'm still not fully convinced the City attack is purring to normal levels. There was more evidence of this in the win over Brentford, especially in the first half. It took a penalty to break down the Bees, who were relatively comfortable in defending City's attacks. First-half struggles in terms of creating chances has been a common theme for City in their last four games.

That Riyad Mahrez penalty vs Brentford is their only first-half goal across those fixtures against the Bees, Southampton, Chelsea and Arsenal with a non-penalty expected goal metric of just 0.35 per first half showcasing a lack of creation against a low block.

The defensive improvement shown by Norwich in their last four matches makes me think the chances of this game being goalless at the break is worth a stab at 100/30 with Sky Bet. The Canaries, who should not pose many problems in attack for City, have kept three first-half clean sheets in their last four games and have significantly tightened up under Dean Smith.

Burnley vs Liverpool, Sunday 2pm

Say a little prayer for the Burnley defence. Liverpool are odds-on for good reason and have scored three goals on each of their last three successful visits to Turf Moor.

With no worthwhile angles available in the match-market odds, heading to the cards market is where the path to profit may lead.

With a routine victory on the cards for Liverpool we could see a scenario where the game is all-but over as a contest by 60 minutes. That has got me interested in the game producing a low card count. Liverpool games against lower-ranked teams are usually low-card affairs due to opposition teams unwilling or unable to make the game an open affair. In the last 22 fixtures against teams that finished the season or are currently in the bottom four, Liverpool's games have averaged just 1.9 cards per 90 minutes.

Interestingly, eight of those fixtures produced no cards for both teams which is becoming a common theme in these type of fixtures as five of the last eight have seen the game end with the card count at zero, including the last two meetings between these two teams.

Image: Martin Atkinson will take charge of Burnley vs Liverpool

This one could go the same way with 12/1 available on the chances of no cards as Martin Atkinson is the man in the middle. The lenient official has shown one or less cards in six of his 14 Premier League games this season, including the last two.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Premier League Monday 14th February 1:30pm

Here we have two clubs that will argue changing a manager has seen their fortunes surge. Eddie Howe and Steven Gerrard both took charge of their teams for the first time on November 20 and if the season had started on that date, Aston Villa would be seventh and Newcastle would be joint-11th. Both are moving in the right direction and are hard to separate when assessing the match markets.

The draw is the biggest price of all three outcomes and that seems a sensible way to approach this from a betting perspective.

A draw on the road is due for Villa, too.

They have gone 15 away games without one (W6, L9). That may sound like a long run but it is nothing compared to the record draw-less runs. For example, home and away combined, the longest run without a draw in the Premier League is 32 by Spurs in the 18/19 season, while the last team - in the top four leagues of English football - to not draw over an entire season was Darwen FC in the Second Division all the way back in 1897!

Also, there have been 28 longer runs without an away draw in the Premier League than Villa's current 15 - including two by Aston Villa (a run of 16 and 19). That does not put me off the draw here, though.

Tottenham vs Wolves, Sunday 2pm

There will not be much in this encounter - there never is in a Wolves fixture. The only time in their last 17 Premier League games the margin of victory either way has been greater than one goal came in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham's extra quality in forward areas should prove to be the difference, but Spurs will need to play with greater rhythm than they did against Southampton to find a way past a tough Wolves defence.

Sergio Reguilon is overpriced to score the first goal at 40/1 with Sky Bet. It is perhaps surprising that the attack-minded wing-back has only scored once since Antonio Conte took charge such is the licence to get forward he is given in Conte's 3-5-2 system, especially given the fact he is averaging 4.38 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes.

Image: Sergio Reguilon celebrates scoring his only goal of the season for Tottenham

The chances are falling his way too. His expected goals data of 0.25 goals per 90 - so he should be scoring every four matches - certainly stands him out as one of Tottenham's biggest goal threats. He missed a glorious opportunity in the first half against Southampton yet the markets still have not really cottoned on to his chances of scoring. The 40/1 really is a wild price.

Leicester vs West Ham, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Leicester City

West Ham United Sunday 13th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

My eyes have flirted with the total match shots market in what is likely to be a game full of chances and attacking intent.

Leicester have faced 16.8 shots per game in the Premier League this season - the most in the division. They have also faced the most overall shots (348) despite only Burnley having played fewer games. Brendan Rodgers is not a manager to change his ways and shut up shop, so while he is still in charge, Leicester will remain a team that give away plenty of chances.

West Ham have also faced a lot of shots on their goal over the past month. The Hammers do defend deeper than most top-ranked teams, so opposition teams do find territory easy to come by. David Moyes' men have faced a whopping 14.8 shots per 90 minutes in their last nine Premier League fixtures. If you collate both of those averages together you are looking at a total of around 30 shots, therefore with the game predicted to be of an ebbing and flowing nature, the chances of 28 or more match shots look worth a play.

Jones Knows' best bets....

Current P+L for the season: +48

1pt on: Southampton to win five or more corners and have 12 or more shots (9/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

1pt on: 50 or more booking points & Leeds to have 14 or more shots (4/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Read more here!