Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Harry Kane can plunge Everton further into trouble

Tottenham vs Everton, Monday 8pm

Spurs vs Everton

Catching Tottenham right is proving one of life's mysteries. I think I may have cracked it though.

Back them when they have six or more days to prepare for a game, oppose them when asked to play two games within a four-day period.

Since Antonio Conte took charge, Spurs have had six or more days to prepare for seven games under his watch and they have won six and drawn one. Compare that to their recent record of four days or fewer between games and you find six defeats from seven games in all competitions.

This game falls into the six days or more category, so we should be confident of seeing the best side of Spurs against the Premier League's worst travellers. Everton have the fewest away points in the Premier League this season (6).

Plus, they have a manager in Frank Lampard that doesn't embrace keeping things tight on the road. Everton have shipped five in two away games since he took the job. As Chelsea boss, Lampard's team conceded the second-most goals of any team in the Premier League away from his home during his tenure (50) at an average of 1.7 goals per 90 minutes.

When you add it all up, the glaringly obvious sticks out like a sore thumb. Just back Harry Kane to score.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates Spurs' 3-2 win over Man City

Kane has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances against Everton, including 11 in his last nine since March 2017. On current form, there isn't a hotter player in the Premier League and an odds-against price of Kane to score at 6/5 with Sky Bet looks more than fair enough. Kane to score twice at 11/2 and the hat-trick at 33/1 also should be given some consideration to any staking plan.