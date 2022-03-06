Gary Neville and Roy Keane: Man Utd response at Man City was embarrassing - they threw the towel in

Gary Neville labelled Manchester United "embarrassing" and says they "threw the towel in" during Sunday's 4-1 defeat by rivals Manchester City, while Roy Keane insists "five or six players" should never play for the club again.

Doubles from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez restored City's six-point lead at the top of the Premier League as the champions delivered a commanding performance at the Etihad Stadium.

Jadon Sancho had equalised in the first half for United, but City soon showed their dominance and after De Bruyne's second goal restored the hosts' lead, the result was never in doubt.

"Manchester United's response to going 3-1 down has been embarrassing. Ninety-two per cent possession for City? They have given up," Sky Sports pundit Neville said. "They are walking around the pitch. It's nowhere near good enough.

"There can be no complaints. City have been absolutely outstanding. But as a Manchester United fan, it's embarrassing.

"City played brilliantly in the second half. But the effort and intensity from United in the last 20 minutes was non-existent.

"The scoreline isn't the problem. It's the response to going 3-1 down that's the problem. They have thrown the towel in.

"At the end of the game, Manchester United finished like an absolute shower. They were a disgrace in the last 25 minutes."

Keane: 'Man Utd were shameful'

Neville's former United team-mate Keane agreed with Neville's withering assessment, describing their reaction to going behind as "shameful".

"The worst thing that you could say about United is that they gave up," he said. "In any game, if you give up, it's unforgivable really. The beauty of top-level sport is that there's no hiding place.

"I know United have done well there in the last few years, but we saw all of United's shortcomings today. Man City were very good in the second half, but there are ways to lose football matches.

"You've got players not putting in performances and players not running back. They stopped running and they gave up. I don't understand it.

"The manager will be criticised about his tactics, but players not running back when you're playing for Man Utd is really unacceptable.

"They threw the towel in which is shameful."

Keane: Five or six players shouldn't play for Man Utd again

Keane went one step further, suggesting United's performance was so poor that "five or six players" should never play for the club again.

"You've got to run back and you've got to tackle. United players have shown quality over the years but we've seen a reflection of where the team is and where the club is," Keane added.

"They're so far behind the other teams. You hear noises all the time about things going on in the dressing room with a new manager coming in, but your own bit of pride eventually has to kick in at some stage.

"There were five or six players there who should never play for Manchester United again. It was shameful.

"City are a fantastic team and that's why they are champions. You hoped the subs who came on would have an impact, but they're not prepared to run around, couple of lads in midfield, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Maguire, Rashford, I could go on.

"City didn't have to be at their best. They still had another couple of gears to go. They toyed with them like they did at Old Trafford.

"It was men vs boys as the old saying goes. They gave up and shame on them."

How poor were Manchester United in the second-half?

Man Utd created an xG of 0.00 against Man City in the second half of today's match

