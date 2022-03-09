Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Watch Premier League highlights this week across Sky Sports; highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle
Wednesday 9 March 2022 16:42, UK
Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Thursday as Chelsea travel to Norwich while Leeds take on Aston Villa.
Team news: Norwich will be without on-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour for the Premier League visit of Chelsea.
The Scotland international is ineligible for the fixture against his parent club, so Lukas Rupp, who missed Saturday's home defeat by Brentford with fatigue, should come back into the squad.
Full-back Max Aarons, who started on the bench because of a minor knock, is in contention to start, but forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) continue their own rehabilitation.
Krul, Gunn, Aarons, Byram, Gibson, Kabak, Hanley, Williams, Zimmermann, Giannoulis, Rupp, Dowell, McLean, Sorensen, Normann, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Rashica, Rowe, Pukki, Sargent.
Reece James will miss out for Chelsea after picking up a new muscular leg strain in the 4-0 win at Burnley last weekend.
The England wing-back had only just recovered from long-term hamstring trouble, but this new issue is unrelated.
Callum Hudson-Odoi can return after a minor Achilles issue.
Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.
Opta stats
How to follow: Follow the game across Sky Sports' digital platforms in our dedicated live blog. Highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Team news: Southampton hope to welcome back Mohammed Salisu against Newcastle on Thursday.
The Ghanaian centre-back missed Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa with a hamstring injury.
The Saints have no new injury concerns, but Lyanco and Alex McCarthy remain sidelined, while the game has come too soon for Nathan Tella as the winger builds up fitness following two months out with groin trouble.
Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja, Redmond, Caballero, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Djenepo, Diallo, Long, Smallbone, A Armstrong, Walcott.
Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin is being eased back to full fitness after recovering from a calf injury.
The Frenchman was used as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 2-1 win over Brighton after just one day's training and will hope to be involved further at St Mary's.
Midfielder Matt Ritchie is closing in on a return from a knee problem and central defender Federico Fernandez is working his way back from a side strain, but full-backs Kieran Tripper (fractured metatarsal) and Jamal Lewis (groin), midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.
Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.
Opta stats
Team news: Ki-Jana Hoever has joined Nelson Semedo on the Wolves treatment table ahead of the visit of Watford.
Hoever was brought into the side last weekend to face Crystal Palace after it was confirmed fellow right-back Nelson Semedo would be sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, but the young Dutchman lasted just 25 minutes before being substituted.
A hamstring strain means Hoever will miss out against the Hornets, although Wolves boss Bruno Lage has no other injury concerns.
Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang, Chiquinho.
Watford will give a late fitness test to forward Joshua King after he missed the narrow loss to Arsenal as a precaution.
William Troost-Ekong is back in full training but could miss out as he recovers from a groin injury.
Jeremy Ngakia, Nicolas Nkoulou and Ismaila Sarr all have hamstring issues and the trio will miss the trip to Molineux.
Foster, Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Masina, Kabasele, Sissoko, Louza, Kucka, Cleverley, Kayembe, Sema, Dennis, King, Hernandez, Joao Pedro.
Opta stats
Team news: Leeds striker Patrick Bamford will return to action after a three-month injury lay-off in the home game against Aston Villa.
Bamford has been sidelined with a foot injury since December and head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed the striker will appear off the substitutes' bench.
Diego Llorente is back in contention after a muscle strain, but Tyler Roberts (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery. Kalvin Phillips and skipper Liam Cooper (both hamstring) remain sidelined.
Meslier, Klaesson, Ayling, Dallas, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Cresswell, Moore, Klich, Bate, Forshaw, Jenkins, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Bamford, Gelhardt, Summerville, McCarron.
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard faces a welcome selection dilemma as his side look to claim their third straight Premier League win at Elland Road.
Lucas Digne and Ezri Konsa are both available after missing the 4-0 win over Southampton following positive coronavirus tests, while midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is also named in the squad after injury.
Gerrard's only current absentee remains Marvelous Nakamba, who is nudging closer to a return after overcoming his recent knee injury.
Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Chukwuemeka.
Opta stats
